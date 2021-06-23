PGIMER sees more than 1,000 patients a day as OPDs get back into action

On June 22, 1,171 patients were seen in various departments and 2,333 were attended to through teleconsultation.

WITH a sharp decline in new COVID-19 cases, the PGI has scaled up the elective outpatient services in the New OPD, Advanced Eye Centre, Advanced Cardiac Centre, Advanced Paediatrics Centre, DDTC and OHSC to facilitate non-Covid patients. As part of the new system, patients are evaluated first through tele-consultation and those requiring further evaluation and examination are called to the OPD by appointment.

On June 21, the first day of the services, 1,254 patients were seen in person and 2,489 through teleconsultation, thereby reaching out to 3,743 patients in all, said Prof Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson, PGI. The institute has also resumed surgeries, and 35 elective surgeries were conducted on June 21, with 50 per cent of main OT functional now.

On June 22, 1,171 patients were seen in various departments and 2,333 were attended to through teleconsultation. PGI has requested people to come to OPDs with prior appointment only and ensure that only one attendant accompanies a patient to the OPDs.

While GMSH-16 never suspended physical OPDs, except for Eye, Dental and ENT, which were providing emergency services, slowly and steadily all OPDs are functional, and according to Dr V K Nagpal, medical superintendent, GMSH-16 and Joint Director, Health, the hospital is now attending to about 1,400 patients daily. “We will be doing the pending elective and general surgeries in about a week’s time. In pre-Covid times we used to see about 3,000 patients in our OPDs daily and with the cases going down, the number will increase,” says Dr Nagpal. While OPD services have yet to be resumed at GMCH-32, the hospital has started elective surgeries from this week onwards.