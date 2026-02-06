PGIMER–Sarangpur and Tribune Chowk flyovers to cut travel time in Chandigarh

After years of planning delays, court hurdles and rising costs, the Chandigarh Administration’s long-awaited push to ease traffic congestion is beginning to move towards execution, with two major flyover projects — at PGIMER-Sarangpur and Tribune Chowk — emerging as the centrepieces of the city’s mobility strategy.

Both projects are aimed at decongesting some of the most traffic-heavy corridors in the city, where peak-hour snarls have become routine and travel times increasingly unpredictable.

As per UT officials, the flyovers are designed to segregate through-traffic from local movement, a step expected to improve average vehicular speeds once operational.

Tribune Chowk flyover: Closest to construction

The Tribune Chowk flyover, envisaged as a grade-separated junction to streamline traffic between Panchkula, the Industrial Area and central Chandigarh, has reached the near-final stage of tendering. The project has received final financial approval at a revised cost of approximately Rs 247 crore, reflecting escalation from the original 2019 estimate due to delays, litigation and rising input costs.

According to officials, technical bids submitted by prospective contractors have already been evaluated, and the financial bids are expected to be opened shortly. The project will be executed under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model, under which the selected contractor will be responsible for design finalisation, construction and commissioning.

UT officials indicated that if the tendering process proceeds as scheduled, on-ground construction of the Tribune Chowk flyover is likely to begin by mid-2026. With an estimated execution period of about 30 months, the flyover is expected to be completed and opened to traffic by late 2028 or early 2029, subject to uninterrupted execution and availability of work fronts.

The flyover is expected to rationalise traffic movement at Tribune Chowk, which currently handles a mix of local, inter-city and industrial traffic, often resulting in long queues and frequent bottlenecks.

PGIMER-Sarangpur flyover: revived after prolonged delay

The PGIMER-Sarangpur flyover, linking the hospital zone with the northern periphery, is projected as a comparatively quicker intervention. The stretch witnesses sustained traffic pressure due to hospital-related movement, institutional traffic and vehicles headed towards Sarangpur and adjoining areas.

After remaining stalled for several years, the project has recently moved forward following design refinements and in-principle clearances. The estimated project cost stands at around Rs 90 crore.

UT officials said the drawing and design phase is nearing completion, after which tenders will be floated. If the contract is awarded on schedule, construction is expected to begin later this year. With a construction timeline of around 18 months, the PGIMER-Sarangpur flyover is expected to be ready for commuter use by early 2027.

Explaining the technical rationale behind the projects, C B Ojha, Chief Engineer, Chandigarh Administration, said the flyovers were being planned as long-term solutions rather than isolated structures.

Both flyovers have been designed to reduce traffic conflict points and allow uninterrupted movement of traffic. Once operational, they are expected to cut travel time across these corridors and improve overall traffic flow in the city, he said.

The detailed drawings and structural designs are in the final stages. After this process is completed, tenders will be floated, and construction work will commence in a phased and time-bound manner, Ojha added.