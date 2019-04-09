PGIMER retains second spot among medical institutions

THE POST Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) retained its second position among over 800 medical institutes in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, declared in New Delhi Monday evening. The first position was bagged by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram accepted the award on behalf of the institute at Vigyan Bhawan. The institute score 77.88 marks against 87.52 marks bagged by AIIMS.

Over 800 medical institutions in the country were assessed on the basis of five factors: Teaching and learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. While teaching and research parameters had a weightage of 30 per cent each, graduation outcome had a weightage of 20 per cent and the remaining two criteria had a weightage of 10 per cent each.

PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram told Chandigarh Newsline, “We are way ahead in various parameters like education training, graduation outcome and other areas. But improvement is required in public perception and outreach areas. We will bring about more improvement.”

As per the data, in 2017-18, there were 49 PhD students (full time) who graduated as compared to 25 in 2016-17 and 28 in 2015-16. As for the super speciality programme (DM/MCH), there were as many as 123 in 2017-18 as compared to 91 in 2016-17 and 82 in 2015-16.

Data shows the institute spent Rs 9.33 crore on seminars, conferences and workshops in the year 2017-18 as compared to Rs 7,05 crore in 2016-17 and Rs 6.35 crore in 2015-16.

Moreover, the institute spent three times more on new equipment for laboratories. In 2017-18, the institute spent Rs 123.78 crore on new equipment as compared to Rs 31.40 crore in 2016-17. Even on libraries, in 2017-18, the institute spent Rs 8.88 crore against Rs 6.16 crore in 2016-17, and Rs 2.53 crore in 2015-16.

The institute also became more disabled-friendly. More than 80 per cent of the buildings have lifts and ramps and specially designed toilets for differently-abled students. The institute also increased its expenditure on maintenance of academic infrastructure or consumables, spending an amount of 188.25 crore in 2017-18 as compared to Rs 87.52 crore in 2016-17, and Rs 73.19 crore in 2015-16.