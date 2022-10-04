scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

PGIMER recognised as one of world’s best specialised hospitals in survey

The ranking was released on the Newsweek website on September 14 and published in the enclosed print edition of Newsweek Magazine.

PGI bagged this distinct honour for specialising in the fields of cardiology and endocrinology based on the parameters including reputation score, accreditation score, and PROM (Patient-Reported Outcome Measures) survey score taken into consideration.

PGIMER has been recognised as one of the world’s best-specialised hospitals, according to the results of an independent analysis by Newsweek and Statista.

The ranking was released on the Newsweek website on September 14 and published in the enclosed print edition of Newsweek Magazine.

Director of PGI Prof Vivek Lal received a letter signed by Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek, and Dr Friedrich Schwnadt, CEO of Statista, congratulating him for the institute’s feat.

PGI bagged this distinct honour for specialising in the fields of cardiology and endocrinology based on the parameters including reputation score, accreditation score, and PROM (Patient-Reported Outcome Measures) survey score taken into consideration.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll pushPremium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll push
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...

Prof Lal complimented the PGI staff for their efforts. Expressing his gratification, the director said, “A strong focus on patient outcomes, an academic culture, a compassionate mindset, and an inspiring environment for young talent are the enabling factors over decades that make PGI an institute par excellence and the credit for creating all these enabling factors goes to the peerless team of PGI.”

Newsweek and Statista invited more than 40,000 medical experts, including doctors, hospital managers, and health care professionals, to participate in online surveys that allowed them to recommend and assess various hospitals within their respective specialisations.

More from Chandigarh

The ‘World’s Best Specialised Hospitals 2023’ ranking identifies and honours the very best hospitals around the globe that specialise in cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, oncology, neurology, orthopaedics, pediatric and adolescent medicine, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, pulmonology, and urology.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 06:48:54 am
Next Story

Mohali civic body in dire financial straits, finds it difficult to pay contractors

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement