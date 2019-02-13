PGIMER receives online donations of Rs 32.5 lakh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh received Rs 32.5 lakh as donation from people across the world through their website from April last year.

Advertising

Confirming the same, Medical Superintendent at PGIMER, Professor AK Gupta sought to create awareness about their website — pgimer.edu.in.— through which people can donate from all across the world.

He said that the donations, received under Poor Patients’ Welfare Fund PGIMER, are used for procurement of medicines for the patients.

“Whatever amount we receive is used to help the patients who are unable to afford treatment,’’ Gupta said.

During 2017-18, the number of beneficiaries of such donations increased to 2142. From 1st April 2018 till now, 2165 patients have benefited.

He further added that Poor Patient Assistant Cell, of PGIMER receives donations in the account of director PGI. This donation is eligible for tax deduction.

Dr Vipin Kaushik of the institut said, ‘’Our duty is to provide as much facilities to the people as we can. From the day we launched online donation in April 2018, there has been a rise in funds we receive.”

People from several countries including Australia and Canada are coming forward to donate, but still the amount is very less as the number of poor patients is very high, he said.

Advertising

Donations can also be made through cheques (drawn in favor of Director, PGI) or cash at the poor patient cell near the main reception of Nehru Hospital.