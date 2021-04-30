PGIMER Prof Digambar Behera wins ATS Public Service Award

Based on his contributions in the field of medicine he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2020.

Professor Digambar Behera, Senior Professor and Head, Department of Pulmonary Medicine at PGIMER, was awarded the ‘ATS Public Service Award-2021’ by the American Thoracic Society.

The public service award recognises contributions to public health related to improvement of indoor and outdoor air quality, eradication of tobacco usage, prevention of lung disease, improved management of communicable respiratory diseases, and access to healthcare in areas related to lung diseases, sleep disorders, or critical care.

Prof Behera has worked as Director of the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, New Delhi and was also the Dean, Research at this Institute. Prof Behera had headed a state-of-the-art department, a WHO Collaborating Centre for Research and Capacity Building in chronic respiratory diseases. He is involved in developing guidelines for managing chronic respiratory diseases like COPD and asthma and his contribution in the field of clinical research with special reference to tuberculosis and lung cancer is enormous.

Based on his contributions in the field of medicine he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2020.