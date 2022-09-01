scorecardresearch
PGIMER paediatric radiology team members win national awards

Prof M S Sandhu, head of the Department of Radiodiagnosis and Imaging, stated that it is a matter of great pride for the department and for the institute that the residents won the awards.

Dr Shubham Saini, junior resident of the Department of Radiodiagnosis, won the coveted first prize at this national conference.

A number of residents from the PGI paediatric radiology team won national awards at the annual meeting of the Indian Society of Paediatric Radiology (ISPR) held at Jaipur last week.

Dr Shubham Saini, junior resident of the Department of Radiodiagnosis, won the coveted first prize at this national conference, while Dr Ashish Dua, senior resident, and Dr Harshith, junior resident, jointly shared the second position at the recently held annual meeting of the Indian Society of Paediatric Radiology  in Jaipur.

Further, Prof Akshay Kumar Saxena from the Department of Radiodiagnosis at PGIMER was elected as the president of the ISPR while Prof Kushaljit Singh Sodhi and Dr Anmol Bhatia from the department were elected as vice-president and treasurer respectively.

