Recovered, PGIMER nursing officer says: ‘Will treat COVID-19 patients again in a heartbeat’

part from the nursing officer, a 42-year-old woman from Sector 30 who contracted the disease from her son was also discharged from PGIMER on Tuesday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) part from the nursing officer, a 42-year-old woman from Sector 30 who contracted the disease from her son was also discharged from PGIMER on Tuesday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A 31-year-old nursing officer from PGIMER, who contracted COVID-19 from a patient he was treating at the hospital’s emergency ward, was discharged from the hospital Wednesday after recovering from the disease. On coming out, the first thing he had to say was that he will accept a posting at the COVID-19 ward in a heartbeat after his quarantine period is over.

“I have gone through it and it was just like having a mild flu. Younger people will easily survive the infection so I don’t mind treating COVID-19 patients again, granted I get a proper PPE kit this time,” said the officer.

The nursing officer was posted at the emergency ward of PGIMER, treating a patient with symptoms of severe respiratory infection who tested positive for the disease after passing away. Since the patient was not isolated in a dedicated ward, most healthcare workers treating him including the officer were not wearing essential protective gear and at least 36 members of staff had to be quarantined due to the exposure to the infected patient.

The nursing officer tested positive for the disease after he showed mild symptoms including a throatache. “I mostly just had a throatache which went away four days ago, since then I feel completely fine,” he said.

Though the fear of infection won’t stop the 31-year-old from treating COVID-19 patients, isolating himself away from his eight-month old daughter and wife again will be excruciating, he said. “I just want to hold my baby as soon as I can. Even though I can go back home now, I still won’t be able to touch her because I have to stay away from them for at least 14 more days,” the nursing officer said.

“If I go on COVID duty, I will have to quarantine myself for another three weeks or more, and I count bear to stay away from my daughter any longer,” he added.

Apart from the nursing officer, a 42-year-old woman from Sector 30 who contracted the disease from her son was also discharged from PGIMER on Tuesday. Her son had already been discharged from the hospital. A total of nine COVID-19 patients have recovered in the UT as of now, while 12 more are hospitalised at PGIMER.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd