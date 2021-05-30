PGIMER: New post-operation norms for pituitary tumor patients

This is published in 'Journal of Advanced Nursing,' the top international nursing journal, with an impact factor of 2.6. (File)

A PGIMER team of Hemlata, Dr Manju, and others, led by Dr Dhandapani SS, designed and reported on the first-ever dietary bundle to prevent severe fluctuations in water and sodium levels in the body following pituitary surgery.

This is published in ‘Journal of Advanced Nursing,’ the top international nursing journal, with an impact factor of 2.6.

Their protocol focuses on taking only water during thirst and avoiding added salt, high-protein foods, and caffeinated drinks.

In a randomised controlled trial, they showed that dietary counseling of this protocol after surgery resulted in significant benefits concerning urine output, sodium abnormalities, medication requirement, and hospital stay.