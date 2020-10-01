PGIMER meets high demand of blood and plasma donations, alumni contribute generously in battle against Covid

PGIMER's Plasma Bank PGI has appealed to all the recovered Covid-19 warriors who had symptomatic presentation at the time or during the infection to come forward for fitness assessment.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it an unprecedented challenge of recruiting blood donors. However, voluntary blood donor organisations and a committed pool of donors in the region have ensured that PGIMER meets its demand of blood and blood components.

To overcome this challenge, the department of Transfusion Medicine has been putting in tireless efforts with a well-coordinated approach. “Not only do we continue to achieve the adequate number of blood donations, but also we went a step ahead and took the initiative of starting a Covid-19 Convalescent Plasma Bank facility in the region,” said PGIMER

Director Professor Jagat Ram, while commending the Department of Transfusion Medicine on the eve of the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day. The theme for this year’s National Voluntary Blood Donation Day is ‘Let’s donate blood voluntarily and contribute to the fight against Corona.’

“In sync with the theme, we started the Covid-19 Convalescent Plasma Bank facility and have been working in motivating the recovered Covid-19 warriors to come forward for the gift of plasma that may help some of the Covid-19 patients catalyse and catapult their recovery from the infection,” stated Professor Rati Ram, Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGIMER.

The hospital’s plasma bank plans to intensify its donor outreach since one of the key challenges in plasma donations is the motivation of Covid-19 recovered patients towards the donation. “We request the public to come forth for donations and we ensure full safety at our end to the donors,” added Professor Rati Ram Sharma.

Lauding the efforts of plasma donors, Associate Professor at PGIMER’s Department of Transfusion Medicine, Dr Suchet Sachdev said that the star plasma donor of the campaign, Malkit Singh, has donated plasma four times. The family plasma donor’s donation concept started with the very first plasma donations from the sister-brother duo of Fiza Gupta and Arnav Gupta. The other family donors are the father-daughter duo Anil Kumar Gupta and Mehak Gupta, Bharat Arora and Vinayak Arora, Radheyshyam Prajapati and his brother-in-law Ajay Kumar.

Interestingly, a majority of plasma donors are PGI alumni, including father-son duo of Hitesh Kumar and Daksh Kumar, Ram Kumar, Dr Suresh, Dr Kanav Sharma, Dr Rohit Mehtani, Dr Amandeep Singh, Dr Joshy Antony and Dr Vipul Gupta.

Furthermore, Dr Nippun Prinja and Raswinder Singh of the Department of Transfusion Medicine (Blood Bank), PGIMER, also donated plasma as part of the campaign to lead by example.

PGIMER’s Plasma Bank PGI has appealed to all the recovered Covid-19 warriors who had symptomatic presentation at the time or during the infection to come forward for fitness assessment. They can contact Dr Suchet Sachdev (7087009487) and Dr Divjot Singh Lamba (7087003371) for registration.

