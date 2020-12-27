Four films from PGIMER nominated in International Science Film Festival of India

Entry Gate at PGIMER in Chandigarh. The theme of IISF-2020 is ‘Science for Self-Reliant India and Global Welfare.’ (file)

Bringing real to reel, are four educational films by PGIMER, which have been nominated under different categories in the International Science Film Festival of India 2020.

‘War Against Covid-19’, directed by Abhijeet Singh, junior photographer, Department of Clinical Photography under the guidance of Professor GD Puri, Dean, Academics, PGIMER, has been nominated under Science and Awareness on Covid-19 and other health emergencies. The video briefs the journey of PGIMER and its preparedness for a war against the pandemic.

Another effort by Singh is a film titled ‘Breast Cancer’, which has been nominated under the category, Science for Self-Reliant India. Maninder Deep Kaur and Dr Budhi Singh Yadav from the Department of Radiotherapy, PGIMER, brings to focus the ways in which treatment for breast cancer can cause various changes in the body.

Two films on Covid-19 and other health emergencies– ‘Hypoglycemia’ and ‘Badlaav’, directed by Kritika Thakur, a final-year student of animation and audio-visual creation, under the technical guidance of Brijlal, was nominated under Student category.

