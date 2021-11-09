scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
PGIMER’s former dean awarded Padma Shri for contribution to medicine

Prof Digambar Behera has a clinical experience of over 40 years and was associated with PGIMER Chandigarh till April this year.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: November 9, 2021 5:03:22 pm
KovindProf Digambar Behera receives the award from President Ram Nath Kovind (Express photo)

Prof Digambar Behera, Former Dean (Research) and Head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, PGIMER, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind for his contribution in the field of medicine at the Civil Investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on November 8.

A recipient of 29 national and seven international awards, Prof Behera is a renowned specialist in respiratory medicine.

Prof Behera has a clinical experience of over 40 years and was associated with PGIMER Chandigarh till April this year. At present, he is associated with Fortis Mohali.

Hailing from Odisha, Prof Behera completed his graduation from SCB Medical College, Utkal University, in 1978. He then joined the Department of Medicine at the PGIMER as a junior resident in 1978. Prof Behera completed his MD from the PGIMER in 1980.

He joined the Department of Pulmonary Medicine as a faculty member in 1984 and was elevated to the post of professor in 2000. Prof Behera also served as the Dean (Research) and the Head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine.

Prof Behera is a pioneer of lung cancer chemotherapy and the founder president of the Indian Society for the Study of Lung Cancer. Currently, he is the president of the Indian Chest Society and the chairman of the task force for the National Tuberculosis Elimination programme.

