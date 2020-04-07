PGIMER employees contribute Rs 2.15 crore to PM-CARES fund

The director adds that PGIMER’s COVID-19 dedicated isolation ward in Nehru Extension Block is now fully functional with 250 beds and adequate ICU units for treatment of patients with severe symptoms. The director adds that PGIMER’s COVID-19 dedicated isolation ward in Nehru Extension Block is now fully functional with 250 beds and adequate ICU units for treatment of patients with severe symptoms.

Employees of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have taken a one-day salary cut and accumulated a total of Rs 2.15 crore to contribute to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund.

“Our team is working hard and contributing to the nation by fighting the epidemic every day by performing their duties every day. Beyond that, they have now also contributed by donation a total of Rs 2.15 crore to the PM-CARES fund by taking salary cuts,” Dr Jagat Ram, director of PGIMER, said.

The director adds that PGIMER’s COVID-19 dedicated isolation ward in Nehru Extension Block is now fully functional with 250 beds and adequate ICU units for treatment of patients with severe symptoms. “It is fully operational and our staff from the doctors to the sanitation staff is working day and night to ensure that the best treatment is provided to our patients. Three such patients are on ventilators and one even had severe renal failure but we were able to stabilise all these patients despite such complications,” the director said.

As for procuring enough protective equipment for staff, the director states that they have procured and continue to procure adequate number of PPE kits and N95 masks. “Tomorrow, we will receive an order of 1,000 more PPE kits and we have also ordered thousands of N95 masks, so our staff has nothing to worry about in terms of safety equipment,” the director said, adding that enough quarantine facilities for staff members have also been set up at PGIMER.

