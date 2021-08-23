PGIMER doctors, officers to get CHB’s high-end flats at UT’s technology park

Post Graduate Institute Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), in its governing council meeting, approved taking CHB flats in the Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park for their doctors and officials.

One tower which has 28 flats will cost Rs 66 crore to PGIMER.

The Chandigarh Housing Board had offered the UT Administration and the Punjab government to purchase its high-end flats at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park for their government officers under the Habitat Project. The cost of each flat is around Rs 2 crore each and purchasing 28 flats of one tower will cost around Rs 66 crore to the entities.

The Haryana government in 2018 had consented to purchase 28 of these flats at a cost around Rs 66 crore to the government. However, no advance money has been deposited by the respective governments despite CHB asking them to do so deposit 25 per cent of the amount in advance.

Now, the Income Tax department too has expressed interest in the project. CHB is planning to construct ten towers, each tower comprising 28 flats. The towers are to be constructed on an area spanning 6.43 acre, specifically earmarked for government employees’ housing scheme. In all, 300 flats will be constructed.

The CHB had got back the land from Parsvnath Developers in 2015.

The housing board has been attempting to auction 18 sites for this project, including a five-star hotel and a hospital, for the last two years but has failed to get any bidder. Thus, the board decided to develop these sites on its own.