Chandigarh: PGIMER doctor features among top 20 global researchers on universal health coverage

Dr Shankar Prinja, Additional Professor of Health Economics at PGI’s Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, has featured in the global list of top 20 researchers working in the field of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

A bibliometric analysis of research on UHC conducted from January 1990 to September 2019, which was recently published in JMIR Public Health and Surveillance, identified authors, journals and countries where maximum volume of high-quality research on UHC is published.

Dr Prinja is the only researcher from India who features in this list of top 20 researchers based on the volume of research, the impact of research and the quality of journals in which it is published.

Other researchers in this list belong to Harvard University, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Imperial College London, National University of Singapore and Thailand’s Ministry of Health, among others.

Last year, Dr Prinja was awarded the prestigious BC Shrivastav Foundation Award for his research on universal health coverage by the Indian Council of Medical Research.