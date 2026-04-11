PGI Differently Abled union demands actions against Dy Superintendent over ‘discriminatory’ remarks

The union has argued that the language used in the note effectively projected an impression that differently abled employees cannot discharge their duties efficiently.(Representational Photo)

The PGI Differently Abled Employees Union has submitted a complaint to the institute director alleging discriminatory and humiliating remarks against disabled nursing officials at the Drug De-Addiction and Treatment Centre (DDTC).

In a written representation, the union has sought disciplinary action against the acting deputy nursing superintendent (DNS), alleging that comments made during discussions on staff deployment at the DDTC violated the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, as well as the CCS Conduct Rules.

According to the complaint, the issue arose during deliberations on handling violent and unpredictable patients admitted to the DDTC, where the nursing unit is already facing a shortage of staff. The union alleged that during these discussions, the physical limitations of four differently abled nursing officials were specifically cited by the DNS to suggest that such patients would be difficult for them to manage safely, even during routine medication rounds.