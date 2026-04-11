PGI Differently Abled union demands actions against Dy Superintendent over ‘discriminatory’ remarks

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The PGI Differently Abled Employees Union has submitted a complaint to the institute director alleging discriminatory and humiliating remarks against disabled nursing officials at the Drug De-Addiction and Treatment Centre (DDTC).
In a written representation, the union has sought disciplinary action against the acting deputy nursing superintendent (DNS), alleging that comments made during discussions on staff deployment at the DDTC violated the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, as well as the CCS Conduct Rules.
According to the complaint, the issue arose during deliberations on handling violent and unpredictable patients admitted to the DDTC, where the nursing unit is already facing a shortage of staff. The union alleged that during these discussions, the physical limitations of four differently abled nursing officials were specifically cited by the DNS to suggest that such patients would be difficult for them to manage safely, even during routine medication rounds.
The union has argued that the language used in the note effectively projected an impression that differently abled employees cannot discharge their duties efficiently. It termed the remarks not only humiliating but also contrary to the spirit and legal protections guaranteed under the RPWD Act.
The complaint further points out what it calls a “clear case of selective discrimination”. Of the 11 nursing officials currently posted at the DDTC, five are non-disabled staff members who are themselves working there on medical grounds, the union said. However, it alleged that the official note referred only to the limitations of the disabled nursing staff, while making no mention of the work constraints or capacities of the remaining employees.
“This selective reference creates a false narrative that disabled employees alone are less capable, which is deeply insulting and violative of their dignity,” the union said in its representation. The matter, the union said, also reflects the administration’s failure to implement repeated recommendations regarding awareness and sensitisation on disability rights within the institute.
It stated that for several months it has been demanding seminars, workshops and sensitisation programmes for officials, heads of departments and administrative staff to ensure compliance with disability rights provisions. The union referred to multiple meetings held on January 30, ߪ July 17, ߩ and November 13, 2024, in which the issue was discussed, but claimed that no concrete sensitisation programme has yet been organised by the PGI administration.
Apart from action against the acting DNS, the union has urged the director to immediately implement the recommendations of the Grievance Committee for Persons with Disabilities. These include regular sensitisation sessions for officers and departmental heads, display of RPWD Act provisions on notice boards across departments, and uploading rights-related information on the institute’s official website. The union has expressed that failure to intervene in time could adversely affect both the dignity of differently abled employees and the larger professional environment within the premier medical institute.
According to Satyaveer Dagur, president of the PGI Differently Abled Employees Union, they have been repeatedly requesting the PGI administration to organise sensitisation programmes so that officials and staff are made fully aware of the rights and concerns of persons with disabilities. Despite repeated reminders, the issue continues to be ignored, and that is precisely why such incidents keep surfacing.
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