PGIMER conducts UG, PG entrance exams for 24k candidates

Professor Puri said, “Due to the vagaries of Covid-19 pandemic, the examination process required extraordinary efforts. Hence, in view of the Covid-19 parameters, the number of centres were increased, for which the institute had to incur considerably higher expenses."

PGIMER conducted the UG and PG courses’ entrance examination Saturday, registering a participation of over 24,000 candidates from across the country.

“It was a herculean task to conduct examinations in this thick of Covid-19 for around 24,000 candidates who had applied for various UG and PG courses at PGIMER. The strenuous and well-coordinated efforts by the entire academic section made it possible to accomplish the much needed and desired task hassle-free,” said Professor G D Puri, Dean (Academic) and Head of department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, PGIMER, while commending the team for the successful completion of the entire process of conducting examinations.

Professor Puri said, “Due to the vagaries of Covid-19 pandemic, the examination process required extraordinary efforts. Hence, in view of the Covid-19 parameters, the number of centres were increased, for which the institute had to incur considerably higher expenses. Since the means of air transport was not available, the staff from PGI could not be deputed at the outstation centres, including Chennai, Trivandrum and Mumbai, but these centres were manned with the staff working in sister institutions located in the different cities. There were 41 centres for MD/MS examination and nine centres for DM/M Ch examinations. Similarly, there were 44 centres for BSc Nursing and 44 centres were for BSc Nursing (Post Basic) and 11 Centres for BSc MLT courses.”

PGIMER was able to get all the candidates back to PGI from their native places for taking examinations and no one was absent from examination. The arrangements for the stay and quarantine of students, who required it, were made by the institute. Results were prepared and announced in time and in respect of some, is yet to be announced, as per the schedule. The medical fitness examination is partially completed and the remaining medical examination is being undertaken by the medical board constituted for the purpose.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.