PGIMER Chandigarh worked overtime to help poor patients in distress

The Poor Patient Assistance Cell (PPAC) has been working to provide financial assistance and guidance to poor and needy patients for treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh since the last two decades.

A look at the last three years’ data will reiterate the Institute’s mandate as in the year 2019-20, 2,858 beneficiaries were provided medical assistance with Rs. 1,49,08,944, in 2020-21, 3,248 patients were helped with Rs 1,39,41,066 and in 2021, since April 1 till July 25, 1,124 patients were benefited with Rs 45,76,145 from Poor Patient Welfare Fund under PPAC.

“We wish to thank our donors for donating to this noble cause of poor and destitute patients,” said Prof A K Gupta, Medical uperintendent and Head, Department of Hospital Administration, PGI, who took over the charge of Dean (Research) this week.

Prof Gupta in his new role strives to make the process of sanctioning research funds more simple, effective and less time consuming. “We have already asked for a list of ten top scientists whose projects require immediate funding and soon, we will be working towards making the process of approvals seamless and also initiating an innovating bazaar in the coming months. I will be retiring on December 31 after serving for decades in the PGI and the effort is to enhance the working of this wonderful Institute,” explained Prof Gupta.

Prof Gupta further stated that since patients requiring assistance have been increasing each passing year, the need of the hour is for more citizens to come forward and donate generously to PGIM’s Poor Patient Welfare Fund.

Ironically, while PGI treats a high number of patients from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, there are no regular donations from MPs and MLAs.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Vipin Koushal, Additional Medical Superintendent elaborated on the initiative, “Assistance in the form of medicines, surgical consumables is provided to Below Poverty Line (BPL) card and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) card holders, or on the recommendation of treating doctors after assessment. The amount required for treatment is sanctioned after following the due process.”

Dr Navneet Dhaliwal, Officer In-charge, Poor Patient Assistance Cell (PPAC) highlighted, “The donations are received from philanthropists, judicial orders, Corporate Social Responsibility obligations, NGO and Trusts. The Punjab and Haryana HC also directs those penalised by the court to deposit the fines/penalties in the fund.”