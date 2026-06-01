PGIMER resolves 30-year technical cadre issue, clears over 1,100 promotions

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has completed a long-pending restructuring of its Laboratory, X-ray and Radiotherapy technical cadres, bringing to a close an administrative exercise that remained unresolved for more than three decades.

According to PGIMER, the restructuring was approved through an office order issued on July 4, 2025, on the recommendations of the institute’s Cadre Anomaly Committee headed by Prof. S Prabhakar. The restructuring has been implemented with retrospective effect from March 1, 1992, in line with the implementation date adopted for other categories of PGIMER employees. The proposal had received approval from the institute’s Governing Body in February 2025 and the Institute Body in May 2025.