PGIMER resolves 30-year technical cadre issue, clears over 1,100 promotions

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The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has completed a long-pending restructuring of its Laboratory, X-ray and Radiotherapy technical cadres, bringing to a close an administrative exercise that remained unresolved for more than three decades.
According to PGIMER, the restructuring was approved through an office order issued on July 4, 2025, on the recommendations of the institute’s Cadre Anomaly Committee headed by Prof. S Prabhakar. The restructuring has been implemented with retrospective effect from March 1, 1992, in line with the implementation date adopted for other categories of PGIMER employees. The proposal had received approval from the institute’s Governing Body in February 2025 and the Institute Body in May 2025.
To expedite implementation, the institute constituted a Special Cell on July 11, 2025. The cell undertook a comprehensive review of promotion-related cases in the Laboratory, X-ray and Radiotherapy technical cadres covering the period from March 1, 1992, to December 31, 2024.
The exercise covered around 659 employees and involved the preparation of 193 Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) memorandums relating to nearly 1,120 promotions across different categories and posts.
In the X-ray cadre, about 173 promotions were processed through 64 DPC memorandums involving around 111 employees. In the Radiotherapy cadre, nearly 48 promotions were processed through 25 DPC memorandums covering around 28 employees.
The largest exercise was carried out in the Laboratory cadre, where around 899 promotions were processed through 104 DPC memorandums involving approximately 520 employees. The promotions covered various posts, including Senior Technician, Technical Assistant, Technical Officer and Senior Technical Officer.
PGIMER said the implementation process required extensive verification of seniority records, service particulars, eligibility conditions, recruitment rules, historical promotion data and reconstruction of records spanning more than three decades. The Special Cell coordinated with multiple sections and departments of the institute to trace and verify historical records and complete the exercise.
Prof. Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, lauded the efforts of the Special Cell and the Special DPC constituted for the cadre review process. He said the achievement reflected the institute’s commitment to fairness, transparency and responsive administration.
“The restructuring of technical cadres was not merely an administrative process but a long-pending matter linked to the dignity, recognition and professional growth of our employees. I appreciate the dedicated efforts of the Special Cell and all concerned departments who worked tirelessly to complete this complex exercise and deliver long-awaited relief to our technical workforce,” he said.
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