When standard medicines fail, PGIMER study finds another option to control seizures in infants

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Trial involving 40 children finds spasms stopped in 11 given nitrazepam against three on topiramate

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
4 min readChandigarhOct 18, 2026 10:32 PM IST
A clinical trial conducted by researchers at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has found that "nitrazepam" may offer another treatment option for children whose epileptic spasms do not respond to standard medicinesA clinical trial conducted by researchers at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has found that "nitrazepam" may offer another treatment option for children whose epileptic spasms do not respond to standard medicines
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For parents of an infant whose seizures continue despite treatment, finding a medicine that works can be a long and distressing process. The repeated spasms are not just a cause of concern in themselves; when they persist during the early months of life, they can also affect a child’s developing brain.

A clinical trial conducted by researchers at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has found that “nitrazepam” may offer another treatment option for children whose epileptic spasms do not respond to standard medicines.

The research earned international recognition two days ago, for Dr Parth Lal, a third-year paediatrics resident at PGIMER, when the article was prepared.

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The research study titled “A Proof-of-Concept Study on Effectiveness of Nitrazepam in Resistant Infantile Epileptic Spasms Syndrome (NitRIS Trial)” by PGI doctor Dr Parth Lal has now been recognised internationally.
The study was conducted at PGIMER’s Academic Pediatric Centre in Chandigarh

The doctor’s study focused on children aged between six and 30 months whose condition had not responded to corticosteroids and vigabatrin, the principal first-line treatments used for infantile epileptic spasms syndrome.

In the trial involving 40 children aged between six and 30 months, spasms stopped completely and remained absent for at least four weeks in 11 of the 20 children given nitrazepam, as per the findings.

In comparison, this was achieved in only three of the 20 children receiving topiramate, another anti-seizure medicine.

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The findings are significant because the children included in the study had not responded to corticosteroids and vigabatrin, the principal first-line treatments for infantile epileptic spasms syndrome (IESS). The condition is a serious form of epilepsy that begins in infancy and requires prompt treatment.

Of the 40 children enrolled, 29 (72.5 per cent) were boys.The children were randomly divided into two groups of 20 each.

One group received nitrazepam at doses ranging from 0.5 to 3 mg per kg of body weight per day, while the other received topiramate at 2 to 12 mg per kg per day. The trial was open-label, meaning the treatment allocation was known, but the assessment of outcomes was masked to reduce the risk of bias.

The researcher assessed the outcomes after 10 weeks. Apart from counting how many children stopped experiencing spasms, they examined whether the abnormal electrical activity in the brain associated with the condition had also resolved.

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According to the findings, this more comprehensive outcome, known as electroclinical remission, was achieved by nine of the 20 children receiving nitrazepam (45 per cent), compared with two of the 20 children receiving topiramate (10 per cent). Quality-of-life scores also favoured nitrazepam, with the difference between the groups reported as statistically significant.

Infantile epileptic spasms syndrome can be particularly difficult for families because the seizures may appear as sudden, brief movements, with a baby bending forward, stiffening or throwing the arms out. They may occur in clusters and can sometimes be mistaken for ordinary movements. Persistent spasms and abnormal brain activity are associated with poorer developmental outcomes, making early diagnosis and effective treatment crucial.

For children who do not respond to initial treatment, doctors may need to explore other medicines or specialised options, including ketogenic dietary therapy and epilepsy surgery, depending on the individual case. The researchers said nitrazepam, an oral medicine that is relatively inexpensive and widely available in many countries, could potentially be a practical option if its benefits are confirmed in further studies.

However, the researchers have described the findings as proof-of-concept evidence of nitrazepam’s superior short-term effectiveness over topiramate in this group of children, rather than definitive proof that it should replace existing treatments.

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The trial was small, and outcomes were assessed over a limited period. Most children had acquired structural causes of brain injury, including injuries associated with a lack of oxygen or low blood sugar. The results may therefore not apply equally to children whose condition has genetic causes, as per the study.

Larger studies with longer follow-up are however further needed to establish whether the benefits persist, how often spasms return, and what the treatment means for children’s long-term development and safety.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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