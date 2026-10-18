When standard medicines fail, PGIMER study finds another option to control seizures in infants

For parents of an infant whose seizures continue despite treatment, finding a medicine that works can be a long and distressing process. The repeated spasms are not just a cause of concern in themselves; when they persist during the early months of life, they can also affect a child’s developing brain.

A clinical trial conducted by researchers at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has found that “nitrazepam” may offer another treatment option for children whose epileptic spasms do not respond to standard medicines.

The research earned international recognition two days ago, for Dr Parth Lal, a third-year paediatrics resident at PGIMER, when the article was prepared.

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The research study titled “A Proof-of-Concept Study on Effectiveness of Nitrazepam in Resistant Infantile Epileptic Spasms Syndrome (NitRIS Trial)” by PGI doctor Dr Parth Lal has now been recognised internationally.

The study was conducted at PGIMER’s Academic Pediatric Centre in Chandigarh

The doctor’s study focused on children aged between six and 30 months whose condition had not responded to corticosteroids and vigabatrin, the principal first-line treatments used for infantile epileptic spasms syndrome.

In the trial involving 40 children aged between six and 30 months, spasms stopped completely and remained absent for at least four weeks in 11 of the 20 children given nitrazepam, as per the findings.

In comparison, this was achieved in only three of the 20 children receiving topiramate, another anti-seizure medicine.

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The findings are significant because the children included in the study had not responded to corticosteroids and vigabatrin, the principal first-line treatments for infantile epileptic spasms syndrome (IESS). The condition is a serious form of epilepsy that begins in infancy and requires prompt treatment.

Of the 40 children enrolled, 29 (72.5 per cent) were boys.The children were randomly divided into two groups of 20 each.

One group received nitrazepam at doses ranging from 0.5 to 3 mg per kg of body weight per day, while the other received topiramate at 2 to 12 mg per kg per day. The trial was open-label, meaning the treatment allocation was known, but the assessment of outcomes was masked to reduce the risk of bias.

The researcher assessed the outcomes after 10 weeks. Apart from counting how many children stopped experiencing spasms, they examined whether the abnormal electrical activity in the brain associated with the condition had also resolved.

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According to the findings, this more comprehensive outcome, known as electroclinical remission, was achieved by nine of the 20 children receiving nitrazepam (45 per cent), compared with two of the 20 children receiving topiramate (10 per cent). Quality-of-life scores also favoured nitrazepam, with the difference between the groups reported as statistically significant.

Infantile epileptic spasms syndrome can be particularly difficult for families because the seizures may appear as sudden, brief movements, with a baby bending forward, stiffening or throwing the arms out. They may occur in clusters and can sometimes be mistaken for ordinary movements. Persistent spasms and abnormal brain activity are associated with poorer developmental outcomes, making early diagnosis and effective treatment crucial.

For children who do not respond to initial treatment, doctors may need to explore other medicines or specialised options, including ketogenic dietary therapy and epilepsy surgery, depending on the individual case. The researchers said nitrazepam, an oral medicine that is relatively inexpensive and widely available in many countries, could potentially be a practical option if its benefits are confirmed in further studies.

However, the researchers have described the findings as proof-of-concept evidence of nitrazepam’s superior short-term effectiveness over topiramate in this group of children, rather than definitive proof that it should replace existing treatments.

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The trial was small, and outcomes were assessed over a limited period. Most children had acquired structural causes of brain injury, including injuries associated with a lack of oxygen or low blood sugar. The results may therefore not apply equally to children whose condition has genetic causes, as per the study.

Larger studies with longer follow-up are however further needed to establish whether the benefits persist, how often spasms return, and what the treatment means for children’s long-term development and safety.