PGIMER Chandigarh gets choked

IT IS 12.30 pm and Manmohan Singh, a resident of Barnala, has been awaiting for his turn since 7 am to show his four-year-old son’s eyes at the Advanced Eye Care Centre. “He has a vision problem since birth. We showed him at a local hospital there but they advised us to visit PGI Chandigarh. That is why we are here. But it’s a long wait and my young son is getting restless,” said Manmohan.

Advertising

It seems to be an endless wait for patients at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the premier institute in the North where it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find a place to even stand. As per figures provided by the PGI administration, on average, around 9,500 patients visit the OPDs every day. In 2018, the total number of patients in the OPDs was pegged at 28,69150 which was 26,84,508 in 2017. This is a whopping rise from the OPD count of 1,25,163 and 1,72,606 in 1963 and 1964 in the fledgling years of PGI. The indoor admissions which were only 2,069 for an entire year in 1,963 now stand at 1,874 a day.

The patient overload is not only leading to long queues for treatment but is also putting a huge pressure on doctors and healthcare infrastructure of the institute. The premier institute of the region, which was set up to undertake research, is today struggling to cope with a torrent of patients from as far as Jammu-Kashmir and Leh in the north to Bihar and Manipur in the east.

During its inception in 1963, the mandate of the PGI was to develop patterns of teaching in postgraduate medical education and to meet the country’s need for highly qualified medical teachers in all medical and surgical fields. It aimed to provide educational facilities for training of personnel in all the important branches of health activity and undertake community-based research. But with health services in the region deteriorating, it’s increasingly limited to patient care, at times providing treatment that can be meted out by even a dispensary,.

Advertising

So where is the rush coming from?

As per details, the highest number of OPD patients at PGIMER come from Punjab. But besides Punjab, the institute also gets patients from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and various other states.

In 2018, as many as 10,87,420 patients were from Punjab, up from 8,42,979 in 2017. From Chandigarh, there were only 5,46,468 OPD patients while the number of patients from Haryana stood at 5,41,764.

Next in line was Himachal with PGI recording 3,59,273 patients from here. The recent visitors to the institute are from far-flung places in UP, which sent over 1.33 lakh patients to the PGIMER last year. The number of patients coming from Uttarakhand stood at 34,570 people in this period. Jammu and Kashmir sent 74,131 patients to the institute last year, while 91,970 came from other parts of India, including Rajasthan, Manipal, West Bengal, Bihar, and even Nepal and Bangladesh.

Doctors in depression, finds study

A research carried out by Dr Sandeep Grover of the psychiatry department found that PGIMER doctors are suffering from depression, stress and burnout. Of the eligible 1,607 participants, 376 respondents (77.75%) were resident doctors and 69 (15.5%) were faculty. The majority of the respondents were men and the mean age of the sample was 31.63 years. The mean age of the residents taken in the study was 28.93 years and that of faculty was 46.36 years .

The study found that 30.1% of participants suffer from depression and 16.7% reported suicidal ideations. About two-thirds of the sample experienced moderate level of stress while 13% reported high levels of stress. More than 90% of the participants reported some level of burnout.

Compared to faculty, a higher proportion of the residents reported stress, depression, and burnout. Presence of depression, stress, or burnout was associated with lower indulgence in recreational activities, experiencing verbal or physical abuse at the hands of patients/caregivers, feelings that seniors do not show empathy toward patients, the study suggested.

The majority of the respondents were from medical stream (65.2%), followed by surgical stream (26.7%), and paramedical stream (8.1%). In terms of states of origin, most commonly participants belonged to various states from North India (43.8%) and this was followed by those from the South Indian (34.4%) states. A few respondents belonged to foreign countries (2.5%). There was a slight preponderance of married medical professionals (52.6%) in the sample. Those married were mostly staying with their spouses (70.9%) and those unmarried usually did not have a steady partner (61.6%). The mean number of working hours during the last week for the respondents was 76.76 hours, with significantly higher working hours for the residents when compared to the faculty.

Advertising

“These findings suggest that there is an urgent need to develop mechanisms to evaluate and address work-related stress, burnout, and depression among doctors. At the same time, there is a need to equip the medical professionals with skills of stress management and mitigate the stigma associated with mental disorders so that at the time of need, these professionals can seek help. The stress management skills should focus on a broad range of behavioral and cognitive strategies. Additionally, at the institute level, there must be screening of a professional’s mental health at a regular level and there must be provision for conducting regular stress management workshops,” states the study.