Aided by PU’s 3D technology, PGI doctors perform complex prosthetic procedure on woman with severe facial injury

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In a demonstration of clinical innovation and patient-centric care, doctors at PGIMER, Chandigarh, have successfully rehabilitated a young woman with an extensive facial defect using a hybrid digital-conventional prosthetic workflow. The case, led by Dr Bhavita Wadhwa, Dr Sudhir Bhandari, and Dr Manisha Khanna from the Oral Health Sciences Centre, has been published in the prestigious journal —- BMJ Case Reports (2026).
The case involved a woman in her early thirties who suffered a devastating facial injury following a traumatic accident with a fodder-cutting machine. The injury resulted in the loss of significant facial structures on the right side, including the frontal bone, eye, cheek, upper lip, and the entire nose. Beyond the physical damage, the trauma had profound psychological consequences, leading to social withdrawal, diminished self-esteem, and emotional distress.
Highlighting the complexity of the case, the treating team noted that traditional methods of prosthetic rehabilitation were not feasible due to the size of the defect, anatomical challenges, and patient discomfort. Conventional impression techniques failed to capture accurate facial details and caused significant distress to the patient, necessitating a shift toward a more advanced and patient-friendly approach.
Adopting a cutting-edge digital workflow, the doctors, in collaboration with the engineering team from Design Innovation Centre (DIC), University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University, led by Prof. Prashant Jindal, Prof. Mamta Juneja, and Prashant Prakash, utilised structured light facial scanning to generate a precise three-dimensional model of the patient’s face. Advanced computer-aided design (CAD) software was then used to reconstruct the missing facial structures by mirroring the unaffected side. This allowed for highly accurate, customised prosthetic design tailored to the patient’s anatomy.
A key innovation in this case was the integration of 3D design and 3D printing technologies available at DIC, Panjab University, to fabricate a customised mould with a hollow internal framework (shim) to reduce the overall weight of the prosthesis while maintaining structural stability. The final prosthesis was fabricated using high-quality medical-grade silicone through conventional processing techniques, combining the precision of digital design with the superior aesthetic outcomes of traditional craftsmanship.
The PGIMER team noted that while fully digital prosthesis fabrication is an emerging field, current limitations in materials necessitate a hybrid approach that leverages the strengths of both digital and conventional techniques. They further emphasised the need for continued advancements in digital tools, materials, and training to expand the accessibility and effectiveness of such interventions.
This landmark case reinforces PGIMER’s position as a leader in advanced dental and maxillofacial care, showcasing its commitment to innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and compassionate patient care. The integration of engineering technologies with clinical expertise, including collaboration with the UIET, Chandigarh, exemplifies the future direction of modern healthcare.
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