Aided by PU’s 3D technology, PGI doctors perform complex prosthetic procedure on woman with severe facial injury

In a demonstration of clinical innovation and patient-centric care, doctors at PGIMER, Chandigarh, have successfully rehabilitated a young woman with an extensive facial defect using a hybrid digital-conventional prosthetic workflow. The case, led by Dr Bhavita Wadhwa, Dr Sudhir Bhandari, and Dr Manisha Khanna from the Oral Health Sciences Centre, has been published in the prestigious journal —- BMJ Case Reports (2026).

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The case involved a woman in her early thirties who suffered a devastating facial injury following a traumatic accident with a fodder-cutting machine. The injury resulted in the loss of significant facial structures on the right side, including the frontal bone, eye, cheek, upper lip, and the entire nose. Beyond the physical damage, the trauma had profound psychological consequences, leading to social withdrawal, diminished self-esteem, and emotional distress.