PGIMER Chandigarh doctor nominated for B C Roy award

Eminent PGI Endocrinologist Dr Anil Bhansali has been selected for prestigious Dr B C Roy National Award in the category of Eminent Medical Teacher, being given by National Medical Commission Of India. (NMCI) Dr Bhansali is a distinguished medical professor and a highly consummate clinician. Till date, he has published 500 publication, which have been cited more than 12,000 times.

He has authored two volumes of ‘Clinical Rounds in Endocrinology’, which has been acknowledged world-wide as the backbone of clinical examination and practice in the field of endocrinology.

While speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Dr Bhansali said ‘’ I feel honored and privileged that I have been selected for the prestigious Dr BC ROY National Award. I credit this achievement to my family members, patients and PGI institution, for being a part of my journey.”

Dr Bhansali is a prolific plenary speaker at scientific and clinical meetings world-wide. His commendable oratory skills, lucid presentations, passion for teaching and a strong desire to disseminate knowledge, are reflected by more than 350 deliberations in Continuing Medical Education (CMEs) program for physicians in the country and international arenas. He has been the recipient of International Diabetes Federation (USA) Award, ICMR Professor M S Sen Oration Award and Fellow of Royal College of Physicians, Glasgow.

In his thirty years of experience, he has taught “the art and science of endocrinology and diabetes” and has guided numerous medical students, residents and practicing physicians. His educational leadership has created a legacy of outstanding endocrinologists, who are now contributing immensely to the field of endocrinology as teachers and practicing endocrinologists, in different regions of the country and internationally as well.