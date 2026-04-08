PGI leads Asia, ranks among the world’s best, 18th globally in dermatology in EduRank 2026

This accomplishment marks a hat-trick of excellence, with PGI retaining its number one position in Asia for three consecutive years (2024, 2025, and 2026). (File Photo)

In a landmark achievement reaffirming India’s growing leadership in medical research, the Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology at PGI has been ranked first in Asia and 18th globally in Dermatology by EduRank in its 2026 rankings.

This accomplishment marks a hat-trick of excellence, with PGI retaining its number one position in Asia for three consecutive years (2024, 2025, and 2026) while improving its global standing from 19th last year.

Expressing his happiness, Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, said, “This outstanding global recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and patient-centric care. Being ranked first in Asia and 18th worldwide reflects the global impact of our scientific contributions based on an extensive body of high-quality research. I congratulate the Department of Dermatology on achieving this hat-trick milestone and bringing immense pride to the nation.”