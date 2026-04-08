PGI leads Asia, ranks among the world’s best, 18th globally in dermatology in EduRank 2026

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In a landmark achievement reaffirming India’s growing leadership in medical research, the Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology at PGI has been ranked first in Asia and 18th globally in Dermatology by EduRank in its 2026 rankings.
This accomplishment marks a hat-trick of excellence, with PGI retaining its number one position in Asia for three consecutive years (2024, 2025, and 2026) while improving its global standing from 19th last year.
Expressing his happiness, Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, said, “This outstanding global recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and patient-centric care. Being ranked first in Asia and 18th worldwide reflects the global impact of our scientific contributions based on an extensive body of high-quality research. I congratulate the Department of Dermatology on achieving this hat-trick milestone and bringing immense pride to the nation.”
The rankings are based on a rigorous analysis of 5.26 million citations across 329,000 academic publications from 806 universities in Asia, underscoring the depth, quality, and global relevance of PGI’s research output.
Among the institutions ranked above PGI globally, 14 are premier centres from the United States, including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Mayo Clinic, and Stanford, while leading European institutions such as University College London and Charité, Berlin also feature prominently, highlighting the elite global league in which PGIMER stands distinguished.
Sharing his perspective, Prof Sanjeev Handa, Head of the Department, noted that this continued recognition reflects the relentless dedication, teamwork, and academic rigour of the department. He emphasised that despite managing an average daily outpatient load of nearly 450 patients, the department has consistently delivered impactful research while maintaining the highest standards of clinical care and education.
Prof Handa attributed this achievement to the collective efforts of his team of distinguished consultants — Dr Davinder Parsad, Dr Sunil Dogra, Dr Dipankar De, Dr Sendhil Kumaran, Dr Tarun Narang, Dr Rahul Mahajan, Dr Vinay Keshavmurthy, and Dr Vinod Sharma, along with an equally committed group of senior residents, whom he described as the backbone of the department.
EduRank is an independent, metrics-based ranking platform evaluating over 14,000 universities across 183 countries, using one of the world’s largest scholarly databases comprising more than 119 million publications and 3.16 billion citations across 246 research topics.
This outstanding accomplishment once again reinforces PGI’s stature as a global leader in dermatology and a centre of excellence in medical education, research, and patient care.
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