At 107.7% in 2025, PGI Chandigarh records 100% bed occupancy for third consecutive year

2019 saw a decade-high at 111.2%; major surgeries rise nearly 28% in a decade.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readJul 30, 2026 05:59 PM IST
PGIMER Chandigarh recorded a bed occupancy rate of 107.7% in 2025, remaining above capacity for the third consecutive year.(File Photo)PGIMER Chandigarh recorded a bed occupancy rate of 107.7% in 2025, remaining above capacity for the third consecutive year.(File Photo)
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The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has recorded above 100 per cent bed occupancy for the third consecutive year in 2025, according to data obtained by The Indian Express, underlining the mounting pressure on in-patient departments (IPDs) at the institute that caters to a large number of patients from Chandigarh and neighbouring states.

In 2025, the premier medical institute recorded 107.7 per cent bed occupancy, treated 28.59 lakh OPD patients and performed 57,532 major surgeries, nearly 28 per cent more than a decade ago, highlighting increasing surgical workload over the past decade, data elucidates.

Similarly, the bed occupancy rate stood at 104.7 per cent in 2024, while 27.20 lakh patients were treated at the OPD. In 2023, the bed occupancy rate was recorded at 101 per cent and 27.05 lakh patients were treated at OPD.

The average daily OPD attendance also rose from 8,860 in 2024 to 9,314 in 2025.

The occupancy rate has exceeded 100 per cent several times over the past decade. In 2016, it was 100.1 per cent, 104.2 per cent in 2017, 107.7 per cent in 2018 and touching a decade-high of 111.2 per cent in 2019.

The trend was, however, disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the occupancy rate dropped to 73.9 per cent in 2020 amid restrictions on routine healthcare services and a sharp decline in patient footfall. Subsequently, it began climbing again, reaching 82.7 per cent in 2021, 86.8 per cent in 2022 and crossing the 100 per cent mark again in 2023.

At the same time, the institute’s surgical workload also increased considerably. Major surgeries rose from 44,878 in 2016 to 57,532 in 2025 — an increase of nearly 28 per cent. In 2025 alone, PGI conducted 99,574 major and minor surgeries, compared to 93,578 in 2024.

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The number of major surgeries also increased steadily in recent years, from 53,897 in 2024 to 57,532 in 2025, underlining the growing demand for specialised and complex medical care at the institute.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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