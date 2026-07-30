At 107.7% in 2025, PGI Chandigarh records 100% bed occupancy for third consecutive year

PGIMER Chandigarh recorded a bed occupancy rate of 107.7% in 2025, remaining above capacity for the third consecutive year.(File Photo)

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has recorded above 100 per cent bed occupancy for the third consecutive year in 2025, according to data obtained by The Indian Express, underlining the mounting pressure on in-patient departments (IPDs) at the institute that caters to a large number of patients from Chandigarh and neighbouring states.

In 2025, the premier medical institute recorded 107.7 per cent bed occupancy, treated 28.59 lakh OPD patients and performed 57,532 major surgeries, nearly 28 per cent more than a decade ago, highlighting increasing surgical workload over the past decade, data elucidates.

Similarly, the bed occupancy rate stood at 104.7 per cent in 2024, while 27.20 lakh patients were treated at the OPD. In 2023, the bed occupancy rate was recorded at 101 per cent and 27.05 lakh patients were treated at OPD.