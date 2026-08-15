PGIMER cardiac triage unit treats 3,049 patients in under five months

A dedicated cardiac triage unit at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has handled 3,049 patients in less than five months since its launch, helping reduce the burden on the main emergency at Nehru Hospital and providing quicker access to specialised cardiac care.

The Cardiology Triage Unit, launched on March 9 at the Advanced Cardiac Centre’s Heart Command as an independent cardiac emergency service, was set up to ensure that patients with suspected cardiac emergencies did not have to compete for space and attention with other emergency cases at Nehru Hospital.

Data compiled till July 29 showed that of the 3,049 patients assessed at the unit, 1,108 (36.3 per cent) were shifted directly to the Coronary Care Unit, while 1,513 (49.6 per cent) were stabilised and discharged on the same day. Another 30 patients (1 per cent) required short-stay admission at Heart Command.