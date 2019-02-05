PGIMER agrees to doctors’ demands, fixes convocation in every October

The standoff between the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) administration and resident doctors came to an end on Monday with the director of the institute agreeing to the demands and issuing a written apology. It was also decided that the convocation will be held in October every year.

The 35th convocation, which was scheduled on February 4, was rescheduled owing to Union Health Minister JP Nadda’s busy schedule. The resident doctors then launched a signature campaign to boycott the convocation. Jagat Ram, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Monday issued letter to the Association of Resident Doctors in which he regretted the inconvenience caused to the recipients of degrees and their families.

The letter said, “Doctors are the symbol of nobility, humanity and empathy. It is hoped that these basic qualities would be kept in mind for all times to come and it is expected that all of us together will keep the PGI flag flying high.”

In his letter, the director also mentioned that the matter was deliberated in detail with senior functionaries, committees and stakeholders. “From next year, the convocation of PGI will be held in October every year,” he said. He also said degrees will be sent by courier to the resident doctors who would not be able to reschedule their visit to PGI.

President of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Dr Uttam Thakur, asked for a written apology for the inconvenience to each of the resident doctors on mail by the administration. The doctors also demanded sending degrees by post, free of cost. The third demand was that a month be fixed for the convocation and a fall back option for chief guest.

The convocation will be held on February 9 from 11.30 am.