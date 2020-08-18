PGIMER adds 110 critical bed space, but lack of trained manpower continues to be a challenge

On the account of rapidly rising Covid-19 cases, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore had directed the officials to be prepared and urged PGIMER and GMCH to create space for 100 more beds on their premises.

With Chandigarh recording the highest single-day surge of 114 Covid-19 cases on Monday, PGIMER agreed to add 110 critical care beds. At present, there are 200 beds in the hospital’s Covid ward, out of which 141 beds are occupied.

On the account of rapidly rising Covid-19 cases, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore had directed the officials to be prepared and urged PGIMER and GMCH to create space for 100 more beds on their premises.

“We have decided to create additional space for 80 beds in Nehru extension and 30 more beds at the Advanced Pediatric Centre. Both are at isolated places,” said PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram.

In a meeting on Monday, the Administrator had reiterated that both PGIMER and GMCH-32 must add 100 more beds each for critical Covid-19 patients. “The directors have assured that the work is in progress and the target will be met,” a statement issued by the administration said.

However, PGIMER said that even if space has been created, availability of trained manpower is a big challenge before them. “Manpower will be a challenge. Not everyone knows how to handle critical Covid-19 patients. One, there is gross manpower and one is special manpower, and for this we require completely trained staff. It is really going to be a challenge and that is worrying,” a PGI official said. The institute is already running short of ventilators. PGIMER has asked the Centre to install at least 25 ventilators at the hospital, in view of shortage.

Meanwhile, the Administrator also directed the health department to begin on spot mobile testing. Badnore passed the directions regarding the same in the war room meeting.

“The Administrator directed GMSH-16 to start mobile testing facilities, so that testing teams could travel in mobile vans and collect samples and give test results on-the-spot. This will be helpful to senior citizens, who are reluctant to go to hospitals for such tests,” a statement issued by the administration said. Sources said, in the first place, elderly people from various sectors can choose to give their samples.

Badnore iterated that the focus of the administration should be early detection of cases, particularly those of co-morbidities patients, so that the fatalities could be kept at the minimum.

In the meeting, PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram informed that PGIMER has 141 patients in the Covid ward, out of which 49 belong to Chandigarh, 53 to Punjab, 15 to Haryana, 11 to Himachal Pradesh and the remaining to the other states.

He also stated that they have tested 699 covid samples so far, out of which 53 were found positive. GMCH Director Principal Dr BS Chavan said, they conducted 414 tests, out of which 49 were found positive. He also said that 137 corona patients were medically treated and discharged during the last three days.

Director Health Services Dr G Dewan said, they have collected 331 samples, out of which 237 were through rapid antigen testing. Screening at the railway station and bus depots is also going on.

PSA TO RESIDENTS ABOUT ACTING ON EARLY SYMPTOMS

The Administrator also directed the officials to focus on IEC activities and, if necessary, make public service announcement by sending SMS to residents, advising them to follow hygiene practices and get themselves tested, at the first sign of symptoms.

SERVICES OF VOLUNTEERS

The Administrator directed that the services of area volunteers or social workers should be utilised to keep a watch on the influx of people from other districts, who come to Chandigarh to avail better medical facilities. “Such visitors from outside should be tested, so that they do not become a source of infection,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd