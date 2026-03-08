PGIMER’s 12th Annual Research Day: Study flagging major shortcomings in India’s hypertension care system secures 2nd prize in medical specialities’ category

Even as hypertension continues to rise across India, a new study by researchers at PGIMER has highlighted significant gaps in diagnosis, treatment, and control of the condition. The research has found that only about 8 out of every 100 people with high blood pressure in India have their condition under control, pointing to major shortcomings in the country’s hypertension care system.

The study, ‘Hypertension treatment cascade among men and women of reproductive age group in India’ led by Prof. Sonu Goel from the School of Public Health at PGI, was awarded the second prize in the category of medical specialities on Saturday at PGIMER’s 12th Annual Research Day.

The research analysed data from the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) conducted between 2019 and 2021. NFHS-5 is one of the largest health surveys in the country, covering health-related information from over 1.26 million individuals across India.

The research aimed to understand the scale of hypertension in India and evaluate how patients progress through different stages of care, from screening and diagnosis to treatment and control. This framework is commonly referred to by researchers as the ‘hypertension treatment cascade.’ It examines how many people have their blood pressure checked, are aware of their condition, receive treatment, and ultimately achieve blood pressure control. The findings show that while a considerable proportion of people have undergone blood pressure screening at some point, far fewer move successfully through the later stages of diagnosis and treatment.

According to the analysis, around 18 per cent of adults in India are living with hypertension. The prevalence was found to be higher among men than women. The study estimates that about 21.6 per cent of men are affected by hypertension, compared to 14.8 per cent of women. Despite the relatively high prevalence, the study reveals substantial gaps in awareness and treatment. While around 70.5 per cent of individuals with hypertension reported that they had their blood pressure checked at least once, only 34.3 per cent were actually aware that they had high blood pressure.

The gap becomes even more pronounced at the treatment stage. The research found that only 13.7 per cent of people with hypertension were taking medication as advised by doctors. Control rates were even lower. Among all individuals suffering from high blood pressure, only about 8 per cent had their blood pressure adequately controlled, indicating that a vast majority either remain untreated or do not achieve effective control despite treatment.

Lifestyle factors also appeared to influence outcomes. The study noted that people who consume tobacco or alcohol had poorer rates of hypertension control. Doctors warn that hypertension is often referred to as a ‘silent condition’ or ‘silent killer’ because it frequently develops without noticeable symptoms. Many individuals remain unaware of their condition for years until complications arise. If left untreated, high blood pressure can significantly increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney disorders, making early detection and regular management critical.