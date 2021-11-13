Chandigarh has become India’s City of Diabetes, worry experts

Diabetes mellitus and hypertension are the two silent killers and most common risk factors for CVDs (Cardiovascular Diseases), observed Dr Sanjay Bhadada, Professor, Department of Endocrinology, PGI, as part of a panel discussion, ‘Let’s join hands to reduce your risk to two silent killers- Hypertension and Diabetes’ that was held in Chandigarh on Saturday as part of World Diabetes Day. The panel discussion was held to orient public health experts, clinicians, and the general public on the importance of tackling both the problems — diabetes and hypertension.

Dr Bhadada highlighted the findings of the New England Journal of Medicine in which Type 2 diabetes mellitus was marked as almost 2.5 times more likely to develop in individuals with hypertension than individuals with normal blood pressure, thereby indicating a synergistic and bi-directional pathogenic relationship between diabetes mellitus and hypertension. Dr Bhadada also emphasised that the prevalence of diabetes has increased from just 2 per cent in 2010 to around 8-10 per cent in 2020. In fact, Chandigarh has become India’s ‘City of Diabetes’, observed Dr Bhadada.

Dr Sonu Goel, Professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, Chandigarh, and chief organiser of the event said, “It’s alarming that according to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control, around 75 per cent of Indian adults with diabetes mellitus also have hypertension.”

Dr Sreenivas Reddy, Professor, Department of Cardiology, PGI added that high blood pressure readings are a common finding in patients with Type 2 diabetes mellitus. The development of hypertension in diabetic individuals not only complicates treatment strategy and increases healthcare costs but also heightens the risk for macrovascular and microvascular complications considerably.

10-18 per cent suffer from Diabetic Foot

Diabetic Foot is a major problem in India and nearly 10-18 per cent of diabetic patients suffer from the medical condition. When diabetes is uncontrolled, it causes complications such as diabetic foot, blindness, limb amputation, heart disease, kidney failure, and even early death. On the eve of World Diabetes Day, Dr Ravul Jindal, Director, Vascular Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mohali, explained the severity of the disease and its possible consequences. The vascular surgery team, led by Dr Jindal, has treated several patients suffering from Diabetic Foot, with excellent outcomes. On available treatment options, Dr Jindal, said, “Certain tests — such as filament test, quantitative sensory testing, and nerve conduction studies — are carried out for diabetic neuropathy. Anodyne Therapy System helps eliminate painful symptoms and enhances sensation as well as balance in diabetic patients with Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy to a large extent. Surgical foot debridement is another popular method performed in Diabetic Foot care.”

As to how to keep diabetes at bay, Dr Jindal, suggested, “Consume a balanced diet, follow a regular fitness regimen, keep weight under control, and abstain from tobacco-related products.”