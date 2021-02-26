PGI witnesses almost 100% rise in Covid patients in 10 days

Dr Puri, who is also the head of Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, expressing concern over the consistent rise in severe and moderate cases of Covid-19 over the last few days here at PGIMER. (Express File)

The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over– especially as people keep their mask down as their mobility rise– contributing to the increase in fresh infections, said Professor GD Puri, Dean (Academics) at PGIMER, informing that there has been almost 100 per cent rise in the admission of Covid-19 patients at the hospital.

The doctor, who has been assessing the Covid-19 situation at PGIMER, along with Professor Ashish Bhalla and Dr Inder Pal Singh, said, “The numbers had been consistently diminishing since sometime and have been stable for over a month. However, the trend has reversed recently, with numbers again rising on a daily basis and there has been a surge of admitted Covid-19 patients from 30 to 57 over the last week, making it almost 100 per cent increase in Covid-19 positive cases here at PGIMER.”

Stressing on the urgent need to guard up, Professor Puri said, “One may say that these are only two-digit numbers as of now, but what is really worrying is the steady and fast increase. We just cannot afford to take it lightly, more so, because the newly detected mutant strain is far more transmissible.”

Earnestly urging healthcare workers and other eligible people to get vaccinated at the earliest, Professor Puri said, “The fearless frontline warriors have confronted the challenge of Covid-19 so bravely, so why this hesitancy for vaccination when it is vital for their safety considering their vulnerability due to the exposure at the job. They should be the role models for the society, instead of falling prey to misconceptions and rumour mills regarding the efficacy, safety and side-effects of the vaccine.”

He added: “In fact, who knows more than the healthcare workers how deadly Covid-19 can be. Along with getting vaccinated, let us be more socially responsible and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour of wearing a proper mask, following hand hygiene and social distancing. This is the only mainstay to prevent Covid-19 infection.’’