Chandigarh: PGI wants to buy CHB’s high-end flats for its doctors

After the Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh governments agreed to buy the high-end flats for its officials at IT Park, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has also expressed willingness to buy two towers of high-end flats for their doctors.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram Wednesday met UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore and said that PGI is short of accommodation for its doctors in the complex, following which he informed that they are willing to buy two towers from the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) to accommodate doctors.

Dr Jagat Ram told Chandigarh Newsline, “In fact, PGI is highly deficient of doctors’ accommodation. We do not know the price of the flats but it will be beneficial for us. Majority of our doctors have been staying outside the PGI complex and face a lot of inconveniences.” The PGI director added that they will write to the Ministry of Health, informing them about the purchase of towers.

Till date, the Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh governments have shown willingness to buy these towers. One tower, with 28 high-end flats at the Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park meant for government officials will cost over Rs 60 crore each to the Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana governments. These flats will be constructed at the plush land under the habitat project. The Chandigarh Housing Board had approached the respective governments, asking if they wanted to purchase the high-end flats for their officials. PGIMER has given its proposal by itself.

The Haryana government was the first to give consent to the flats for the whopping cost. The Punjab government was sent the proposal twice before they finally agreed and sent their consent to the housing board.

The construction at IT park will begin once the architect consultant is finalised. As per the board’s proposal, these will be four-bedroom flats with a servant quarter. Special parking facilities in twin basements, lifts and other high-end facilities will also be available. The flats are to be constructed on an area spanning 6.43 acres, specifically earmarked for government employees’ housing scheme. In all, 300 flats will be constructed by the board.

The CHB got back the land from Parsvnath Developers in 2015. In October 2006, the board had decided to develop the site with the Parsvnath Developers. However, the project could not be launched. Later in 2016, CHB took the land back after paying over Rs 560 crore. Now it plans to develop a housing colony, a five-star hotel, gymnasium, swimming pool, club, community centre and marriage hall on these 123 acres.

The housing board has been making attempts to auction 18 sites for this project, including a five-star hotel and a hospital, for the last two years but failed to get any bidder, following which, it decided to develop these sites on its own. On raising the concern of dirt while conducting langar outside PGIMER, the Administrator ensured that officials will deliberate upon shifting the langar to some other place.

