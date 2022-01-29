Vaccine trial at PGI: Most kids who signed up are in 2-6 age group

In the first week of November, PGI had invited children between the ages of two and 17 to volunteer for the second and third phases of trials of Covovax, developed by US-based Novavax. The vaccine will be produced by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India and PGI is among the 10 institutes across the country conducting trials to study the immune response of the vaccine against Covid-19 in children.

The trial, says Prof Madhu Gupta, the principal investigator of the trials at PGI, is for the community and the sooner the children are vaccinated, they can resume school without any concerns. “We have given the second dose to 33 children till now, and the maximum recruitments have been done in the age group of two to six years. So far, there are no safety concerns. As for the antibodies, we will know once we do the tests. We have already completed 90 per cent of the recruitments from the Tricity,” said Prof Gupta.

The recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine will be the fourth Covid vaccine to undergo clinical trials for children in the country. In the initial stages of the trials, the efficacy of Covovax is about 90 per cent. Two doses of 0.5 ml each are given on Day 1 and Day 21. “We check for the formation of antibodies before giving the second dose and then another sample is taken after about six months to check the immunogenicity,” said Prof Gupta.