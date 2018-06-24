PGI to undertake year-long study from July: Why people in higher altitudes need more anaesthetic?

A senior PGI doctor Saturday said that a team of doctors will visit Leh in the first week of July to take samples for the study. A senior PGI doctor Saturday said that a team of doctors will visit Leh in the first week of July to take samples for the study.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will conduct a study at Leh in Jammu and Kashmir to find out why there is requirement of a higher dosage of anaesthetic before surgery for patients living in higher altitudes.

Doctors from the department of Anaesthesia, PGI, Saturday told Chandigarh Newsline that the study, which would begin in July, would be based on their earlier research that they conducted with SNM Hospital, Leh, in 2008. The 2008 study had revealed that people living in high altitudes require significantly larger amount of propofol (an intravenous anaesthetic) than those living in plains.

A senior PGI doctor Saturday said that a team of doctors will visit Leh in the first week of July to take samples for the study. It would take more than a year to complete the study.

Dr G D Puri, Head, department of anesthesia and intensive care, confirmed to Chandigarh Newsline that the project was approved by the institute’s research committee recently.

A doctor from the department of anesthesia said that there could be several reasons, including genetics, behind this. “But, the exact reason will be known after the study.” he said.

The 2008 study was published in Acta Anaesthesiologica Scandinavica, one of the renowned international journals covering research in the field of anesthesia, intensive care and emergency medicine.

The study had also revealed that heart rate, be at rest or during surgical stress, was significantly lower in higher altitude.

“The authors in the study were able to observe significant differences in the induction dose of propofol between two sub-groups of Indian population: one residing at high altitudes (3,500 m above sea level) and other residing at lower altitudes (305 m above sea level),” read the brief of the study, which would be now conducted by the institute.

