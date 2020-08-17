PGI to take up with Chandigarh Admin issue of adding 100 more beds

At present, there are 200 beds for critical Covid patients in PGI, out of which 155 are occupied.

PGIMER will be discussing the issue of increasing 100 more beds in the hospital with the UT Administration on Monday.

Sources said doctors at the hospital are worried to increase the number of dedicated Covid-19 beds, as there is no more space left in PGIMER. At present, there are 200 beds for critical Covid patients in PGI, out of which 155 are occupied. While the hospital is on the verge of running short of critical care beds for Covid patients, its emergency block is also packed. At least 1,300 beds in the block are occupied by non-Covid patients who have either undergone surgery or required urgent admission due to other complications.

Even as Punjab and Haryana have agreed for back referrals of patients, many patients are still being sent to PGI for treatment of other ailments. The UT administration had informed PGIMER to create additional space with the rising Covid-19 cases in the city. The hospital is also particularly catering to critical patients. ENS

