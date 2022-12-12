PGI to host 7th edition of workshop on strengthening health systems

The seventh National Workshop on Health Systems Strengthening at PGIMER, Chandigarh will start from December 12, 2022. The comprehensive workshop will cover major aspects of public health management, leadership and communication. Resource persons from eminent national and international organisations Bill Melinda Gates Foundation, Nutrition International, JhPiego, UNICEF India, Alive and Thrive, Clinton Access International will be deliberating on the various topics of public health management.

The Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health and AHSAS – Association for Health Systems Analysis and Strengthening will be conducting the workshop and CME on Health Systems Strengthening from December 12 to 16 at PGI.

The team from National Health Systems Resource Centre including executive director Dr Atul Kotwal and Dr Himanshu Bhushan will be part of the workshop.