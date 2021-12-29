PGI to begin administering Covaxin to kids from Jan 3

As per the latest guidelines of the MOHFW, GOI, PGIMER will start administering the Covid-19 vaccine in the Advanced Pediatric Centre of the institute to all children aged between 15 and 18 years of age. These children will receive two doses of Covaxin at an interval of 28 days intramuscularly in the arm from January 3 onwards. Parents can register their children on the CoWin App. Later, from January 10, all the health care and frontline workers, and the elderly with comorbidities will receive a precautionary dose as per the government guidelines in LT-1 Nehru Building, PGI.

Prof Madhu Gupta from the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, who led the Covishield vaccine trial team is upbeat about the start of the vaccination programme for children at the institute.

“Everyone will be given Covaxin and the vaccine is very important right now to fight Covid. As far as the efficacy of the vaccine is concerned, it is very good. For the vaccination, you have to come to us through the Co-Win App,” said Prof Gupta.

In November, PGI had invited children between the age of 2 and 17 to volunteer for the second and third phases of trials of Covovax, developed by US-based Novavax. PGI is among 10 institutes across the country conducting trials to study the immune response of the vaccine against Covid-19 in kids,

“Across the world, the vaccine trials have been very successful, with the Pfizer vaccine showing 100 per cent efficacy in adolescents. The sooner the children are vaccinated, they can resume school without any concerns, and parents too will feel more secure,” said Prof Gupta.

Precaution dose in UT January 10 onwards.

Meanwhile, the UT health department has also issued an advisory regarding the precautionary dose to be administered from January 10. According to Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, all people aged 60 years and above with comorbidities who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, will be provided with a precautionary dose. The prioritisation and sequencing of this dose would be based on completion of nine months, that is 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.