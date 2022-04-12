PGI to be a collaboration centre of World Psychiatric Association

The Department of Psychiatry, PGI, will work in the public mental health sector with the World Psychiatric Association (WPA) as its collaboration centre. India is the only country in the world where the WPA has agreed to start two collaboration centres, the other one being in NIMHANS, Bengaluru. Professor Debasish Basu, head, Department of Psychiatry, PGI, talks about how it is a matter of great achievement as well as responsibility for his department.

What is a WPA collaborating centre?

A WPA collaborating centre is an entity designated as part of an international collaborative network and committed to conducting activities that support the mission, in particular its triennial action plan.

The WPA collaborating centres have a major role in enabling the advancement of mental health worldwide. They provide support in developing, delivering, and sharing educational, research and publications expertise and resources, and policy and practice developments in the field of psychiatry. The mission is to enable countries in the region to develop, strengthen, and offer continuing support to develop human resources for mental health at all levels.

The collaboration

On April 4, the World Psychiatric Association (WPA), which is the global association of 147 psychiatric societies across 121 countries, approved the Department of Psychiatry at PGI, Chandigarh, as one of its collaboration centres.

Importance

As of now, there are only eight WPA collaboration centres in the world — in the UK, Egypt, South Africa, Hong Kong, Kenya, Qatar, Italy and India. Further, India is the only country in the world where the WPA has agreed to start two collaboration centres, the other one being in NIMHANS, Bengaluru. Hence this is a matter of great achievement as well as responsibility for the Department of Psychiatry at PGI, Chandigarh.

The mandate

The WPA, in its triennial Action Plan 2020-2023, has identified Public Mental Health (PMH) as one of the most important key areas of work. The PGI Centre has been assigned this specific task.

What is public mental health?

Public Mental Health (PMH) takes a population approach to mental health, which includes assessment and strategic decisions to improve coverage, outcomes and coordination of different levels of mental disorder prevention and mental well-being promotion. It aims to sustainably improve the population’s mental health through coordinated work with a range of public, third sector, other organisations, local communities and individuals.

According to Prof Afzal Javed, president of WPA, mental disorder accounts for at least 20 per cent of global disease burden due to a combination of high prevalence, most lifetime mental disorders arising before adulthood, and a broad range of impacts across health, education, employment, social relationships, crime, violence and stigma. Poor mental wellbeing has a similar broad range of impacts. Crises such as Covid-19 are likely to further increase risk of mental disorder, relapse and poor mental well-being.

PMH takes a population approach to sustainably reduce mental disorder and promote mental well-being through interventions. Effective PMH interventions exist to treat mental disorder, prevent associated impacts, prevent mental disorder from arising and promote mental wellbeing. However, only a minority of those with mental disorders receive any treatment even in high income countries, provision of interventions to prevent associated impacts is even less, and provision of interventions to prevent mental disorder or promote mental well-being is negligible. Thus, there is a huge PMH implementation gap.

What is the PMH action plan for PGI?

Some of the proposed work for reducing the PMH implementation gap includes raising awareness, value, acceptance and prioritisation of PMH in national health policies.

The other works include supporting PMH proposals, including for national mental health needs assessments and actions to address unmet PMH needs. It also includes supporting PMH training to professionals and trainees across mental health, public health and policy to support capacity building, integrating a PMH approach to chronic physical disease management and prevention through engagement with primary and general health care systems.

While highly laudable in its intent and scope, according to Prof Basu, the work is immensely broad, complex, multi-domain and multi-level. Hence it is vitally important to have a WPA collaboration centre to coordinate, collaborate and promote the broad range of tasks and responsibilities to further PMH at various scales. This is where the Department of Psychiatry at the PGI, Chandigarh, India, will take a lead role. Among the specific activities proposed in the three overlapping phases include short-term fellowship exchange program, web-based and in-person meetings and conferences, research, publications – position and policy statements, advocacy –- liaison with government agencies and other policy makers, and general public in order to raise awareness, creating action points and to influence policies oriented to improving public mental health activities.