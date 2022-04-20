PGI substation fire snaps power for 2 hrs

A MAJOR fire broke out at 66 KV substation in PGI disrupting the electricity supply in the institute and many residential areas nearby for more than two hours Tuesday night. The affected areas included Sector 15, Dhanas, Panjab University and PGI.

The entire electricity department was put on high alert.

A senior officer said that around 6.50 pm, the security guard on duty at Rotary Sarai of PGIMER heard a blast and saw smoke emanating from 66 KV substation of Chandigarh located nearby. The guard immediately informed the Fire Control Room. Acting swiftly, the fire officer rushed to the site along with fire guards, security personnel and fire tender of PGI and started firefighting operations.

Help also came from UT fire department. Simultaneously, departments of engineering and hospital administration of PGIMER swung into action. It was also ensured that patient care services were not affected.

With joint efforts of PGI team and UT engineering and fire department, the fire was brought under control by 8.00 pm. Even the normal electricity supply to the institute was restored by 9.15 pm.

Though it was a major fire incident, fortunately there has been no loss of life. The electrical panels installed in the substation have been damaged badly.

The cause of the fire is being analysed by the UT engineering department. The Director, PGIMER, Prof Surjit Singh, was closely monitoring the situation.