PGI study finds family-based programme reduces screen time among children

A study conducted by researchers at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has found that a structured family-based intervention can reduce unwanted screen time among children aged 2 to 5 while also increasing their physical activity.

The study evaluated the effectiveness of the “Programme to Lower Unwanted Media Screens (PLUMS)” and involved 340 families with children in the 2–5-year age group in Chandigarh. Researchers observed that children whose families participated in the intervention recorded a noticeable reduction in screen exposure compared to those receiving routine healthcare services. The research was carried out by Nimran Kaur, Madhu Gupta, Venkatesan Chakrapani, Firoz Khan, Prahbhjot Malhi, Tanvi Kiran and Sandeep Grover.

The open-label randomised controlled trial divided 340 families into two equal groups. While 170 families were enrolled in the intervention arm and participated in the PLUMS programme, the remaining 170 formed the control group and continued to receive standard health services.

The intervention focused on modifying the home media environment and encouraging behaviour change through modules designed for both parents and children. The programme was implemented over a two-month period. Researchers conducted an immediate post-intervention assessment and later a follow-up evaluation after six months. During the follow-up phase, interaction with families continued through WhatsApp groups.

According to the findings, children in the intervention group showed a significant reduction in their average daily screen time. At the post-intervention assessment, the mean screen time among children in the intervention arm was 102.6 minutes per day, compared to 130.3 minutes per day in the control group, a difference of about 27.7 minutes. Statistical analysis also showed that the reduction in screen time remained evident during the six-month follow-up period. Researchers used generalised estimating equation analysis to assess changes over time and account for clustering effects within families.

Apart from reducing screen exposure, the intervention also led to an increase in physical activity among children. The duration of physical activity increased by about 48 minutes during the immediate post-intervention phase, and by nearly 73 minutes at the six-month follow-up assessment among children in the intervention group.

To assess outcomes, the researchers used validated tools including a digital screen exposure questionnaire with a physical activity component, a preschool child behaviour checklist, and a sleep disturbance scale for children. Data were collected at baseline, immediately after the intervention, and during the follow-up phase.

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The researchers noted that excessive screen exposure among young children has emerged as a growing concern globally, particularly in low and middle-income countries where evidence-based interventions remain limited. The findings suggest that family-level interventions that guide parents on managing the home media environment and encouraging alternative activities can play a crucial role in reducing children’s screen time.

According to the study authors, the results could help inform policymakers and guide the integration of strategies aimed at reducing unnecessary screen exposure into national child health programmes across the Southeast Asia region. The researchers also emphasised that parental involvement is key to regulating young children’s media consumption, and early behavioural interventions can support healthier lifestyle patterns during formative years.