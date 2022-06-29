PGI study examines effect of Common Yoga Protocol

THE first study on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) titled ‘Yoga as a Preventive Intervention for Cardiovascular Diseases and Associated Comorbidities,’ was published this month in the journal, Frontiers in Public Health. The open-label single-arm study by PGIMER was conducted to assess the effectiveness of CYP, a Ministry of AYUSH yoga protocol, which does not belong to any particular yoga school.

Prof Akshay Anand, in-charge, CCRYN Yoga Centre PGI, and one of the study’s lead investigators said that the study has examined the effect of CYP on physiological, biochemical, and neuro-cognitive parameters. “The potential of CYP can be determined as a cost-effective lifestyle modification to prevent the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases (CVD). This study has also tried to investigate the effect of yoga on various age groups, and gender and to examine if one month of yoga practice helps to improve the dyslipidemia condition,” said Prof Anand.

Yoga which encompasses asanas, breathing techniques, and meditation needs more fundamental research, added Prof Anand, so that it is integrated into the prevention and management of various lifestyle disorders like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.

In this prospective trial, the authors compared the effect of CYP at baseline after a month. A total of 374 yoga-naïve participants performed CYP under the supervision of experienced trainers. Physiological (body mass index), blood pressure, per cent oxygen saturation), biochemical (fasting blood glucose and lipid profile), and neurocognitive parameters were measured before and after the intervention. They have previously also analysed the angiogenin, VEGF, and BDNF molecules that participate in new vessel formation and neuron protection.

Prof Anand said that the salient features of the CYP study outcomes indicate that a month of yogic practice increased the ‘good lipid’ HDL levels and reduced the ‘bad lipid’ LDL levels in yoga naive participants. Yoga practices were also correlated with the age of the individual. Results showed that near 35 years of age when most of the metabolic alteration occurs in the body, one can derive maximum benefit from the yogic practices at this age. “Our results have also shown that females are more responsive towards yogic practices. However, our study does not provide a direct link between the protective role of female hormones and yogic practices. Comorbid individuals demonstrated

slow recovery from dyslipidemia conditions, which indicates that yogic practices have great potential as preventive medicine for CVD and associated comorbidities. This group had earlier reported that angiogenin levels are also significantly altered in the CYP Yoga practicing group, thus providing a basis for new findings.