PGI starts ‘May I Help You’ kiosks

With the OPD numbers back to pre-Covid time,PGI has now replaced its help desks with, ‘May I Help You’ kiosks in various areas of the institute, with three in the New OPD, two at Nehru Hospital, Advanced Pediatric Centre, and Department of Cardiology, with more being planned across PGI.

Placed at the entrance, these cabins work from 8 am to 4 pm. Jatin Arora, who has been working at PGI for more than 12 years, said that the idea is to guide people, for many tend to get lost on campus, and don’t know which department to go to. From reading cards to prescriptions, answering queries on room allocations, and how to reach various areas, the kiosks address all queries. The institute is also in the process of digitising old records, including patient records.