PGI: Sleep apnoea can be life threatening if left untreated

Sleep apnoea can become life-threatening if left untreated, doctors at PGI Chandigarh have warned. (Image via Pexels)

With cases of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) steadily rising, doctors at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) have called for a coordinated national response to what they describe as a ‘silent epidemic’ with far-reaching health consequences.

Sandeep Bansal, professor and in-charge of sleep services at PGI’s ENT department has called for the outlining of a clinical roadmap to tackle the growing burden of sleep apnoea in India. In a significant development, Bansal has also assumed charge as president of the Indian Association of Surgeons for Sleep Apnoea (IASSA)

Bansal said, about 30 new patients with OSA are received every month at PGI and around one in five adults have mild symptoms of OSA while one in 15 have moderate-to-severe symptoms.