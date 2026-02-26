PGI: Sleep apnoea can be life threatening if left untreated

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With cases of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) steadily rising, doctors at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) have called for a coordinated national response to what they describe as a ‘silent epidemic’ with far-reaching health consequences.
Sandeep Bansal, professor and in-charge of sleep services at PGI’s ENT department has called for the outlining of a clinical roadmap to tackle the growing burden of sleep apnoea in India. In a significant development, Bansal has also assumed charge as president of the Indian Association of Surgeons for Sleep Apnoea (IASSA)
Bansal said, about 30 new patients with OSA are received every month at PGI and around one in five adults have mild symptoms of OSA while one in 15 have moderate-to-severe symptoms.
“A bad sleep at night is often sorted out by taking a pill… the cause often remains undiagnosed and untreated. OSA is not the ‘didn’t get any sleep at night’ problem that you can put an end to with a sleeping pill.”
OSA is not just a snoring problem but a disorder linked to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurocognitive complications, Bansal said. “Sleep apnoea is not just about disturbed sleep. It is associated with high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, stroke and even memory-related disorders. It can significantly give rise to risk of life-threatening events, if left untreated.”
Though there can be multiple reasons for sleep apnea, one of the main causes of OSA is obesity which is treatable. Menopausal and postmenopausal women also have an increased risk of OSA, Bansal said.
The other signs to look out for include excessive daytime sleepiness, loud snoring, episodes of paused breathing during sleep, morning headache, nighttime sweating, and abrupt awakening at night with a dry mouth and sore throat.
Doctors estimate that nearly 80 per cent of adults snore at some point but fail to recognise when it becomes a medical concern. By the time patients are diagnosed, the disease may have progressed to an advanced stage. “Many patients ignore symptoms or attribute them to fatigue and lifestyle stress. Diagnosis can only be confirmed through a sleep study conducted in a specialised sleep lab.”
As the newly appointed head of IASSA, Bansal has proposed moving beyond isolated speciality care towards a structured interdisciplinary model. “The management of sleep apnoea cannot remain confined to one discipline. ENT surgeons, pulmonologists, sleep physicians, maxillofacial surgeons, neurologists and anaesthesiologists must work together to create comprehensive treatment strategies,” he said.
Bansal also emphasised the need for evidence-based clinical protocols, standardised surgical guidelines and advanced training platforms for young doctors.
Public health experts believe that with rising lifestyle disorders and urban stress, sleep-related conditions may emerge as a major healthcare challenge in the coming years.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram