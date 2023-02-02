PGI signs MoU with UK-based foundation

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Pain Relief Foundation, Liverpool, UK, and the Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, PGI, for collaboration in four domains – academic, clinical, research, and quality improvement.

This was announced on Wednesday at a symposium on neuropathic pain being held at PGI. The symposium was organised by the Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, under the aegis of the Indian Society for the Study of Pain, along with two international pain physicians and PGI alumni, Dr Sanjeeva Gupta, from Bradford, UK, and Dr Joysree Subramanian from Oklahoma, USA.

Pain is marked as the fifth vital sign and affects each person differently. Around 80 per cent of patients coming to the pain clinic at PGI suffer from neuropathic pain of various types ranging from head to toe such as radicular pain, diabetic painful neuropathy, trigeminal neuralgia, post-herpetic neuralgia, cancer pain, nerve pressure or nerve damage after surgery or trauma, post-viral infections, alcoholism, multiple sclerosis etc,. said Prof Babita Ghai.

Management of neuropathic pain is challenging, tough to treat, and involves multifactorial assessment and multidisciplinary involvement of many approaches like physical therapy, medicines, minimally invasive interventions, advanced interventions, spinal cord stimulation, and psychosocial interventions.

Dr Gupta, a renowned pain physician, discussed evidence-based management of neuropathic pain and has expertise in assessing and managing pain originating from the spine, chronic post-operative pain, and neuropathic pain.