PGI signs MOU with American Society of Clinical Oncology

A MEMORANDUM of Understanding (MOU) was signed between PGIMER, Chandigarh and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) to improve cancer care services as well as training and research in the field of cancer at PGIMER. The MOU was signed by Professor Jagat Ram (Director PGIMER) and Linda Jensen (Vice President and CFO, ASCO).

“The concept of PGIMER-ASCO MOU was envisaged by Dr Navneet Singh, Additional Professor, Department of Pulmonary Medicine (PGIMER) and Douglas Pyle, Vice President International Affairs (ASCO), both of whom will be the key personnel and primary contacts from their respective institutions for carrying forward the activities related to this collaboration” said a PGIMER release.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology’s membership includes more than 45,000 professionals who specialise in different fields and sub specialties of oncology (33 per cent of its total members being from outside the USA). Its focus areas are cancer research, education and ultimately provision of high-quality patient care. The work for MOU between PGIMER and ASCO was laid during the visit by Vanessa Sarchet from ASCO International Affairs Division who was at PGIMER in March 2018 to participate in the third ASCO-ISSLC multi-disciplinary Lung Cancer Management Course organised by the Department of Pulmonary Medicine PGIMER.

Following this, a two member team from ASCO (two world-renowned oncologists) came to PGIMER in April-May 2018 for a week-long visit and observed the various diagnosis and treatment facilities of different types of cancers at PGIMER. They had also interacted with Professor Jagat Ram, Deans, other administrative officials as well as key faculty members from different departments involved in cancer care at PGIMER.

“Amongst the various goals planned under the PGIMER-ASCO MOU, the focus shall be on improving multi-disciplinary cancer care, education of nurses and supportive staff involved in cancer care and data collection for both research and audit purposes” the release further stated.

Another goal under the MOU would be participation in the Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI) programme and ultimately attempting to achieve QOPI certification for PGIMER. The QOPI is considered to be a global benchmark in practice of cancer care and PGIMER aims to become the first hospital or medical institute in India to get the QOPI certification.

