PGI honours 46 scholars on 9th Annual Research Day

PGIMER’s 9th Annual Research Day, the big-ticket medical research showcase, concluded on Friday on a highly successful note with over 500 research papers being presented and 46 researchers being honoured for their contribution to various fields in the last three years.

On Friday, PGI’s annual research day saw the presence of Professor M Srinivas, director AIIMS, New Delhi as its chief guest, with Tamar Ghosh, CEO of the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London; and Professor Rajeev Ahuja, director of the IIT-Ropar gracing the event as guests of honour.

Later while addressing the audience, Professor Srinivas said, “The fusion between medicine and technology is the way forward as we in India are focusing on the ‘Make in India’ campaign. These endeavours towards research are a step forward towards collaboration, bringing in fusion between medical and engineering, which is commendable.”

Complimenting PGI for being visionary in making efforts towards collaborations, Srinivas stated, “The kind of research that is on display, with fewer resources, without scientists and despite the huge workload is appreciable. It’s a great thing that the past and present luminaries have brought this institute to this level of clinical and research experience and the quality, and the standards are clearly visible in the outcome.”

Speaking on grant opportunities Tamar Ghosh, stated, “We help build careers of our members by funding them, by showcasing them, by publishing their work, by giving them platforms to learn new skills by introducing them to new networks, and individuals around the world.”

Ghosh then encouraged young researchers to apply for funding with her organisation, be it a research project in a lab, a field-based project with communities or a policy-based project. “Whatever it is, it doesn’t matter what disease area, it’s in health. The point is, we want to stimulate the new leaders and the new innovators by taking that first plunge doing their first projects.”

Professor Rajeev Ahuja, director of IIT-Ropar, emphasised that research was the mother of innovation. “You cannot be an innovative country until your research is very strong. The most innovative countries in the world are small Nordic countries which are top 10 in innovation.

However, in India, we are below 40.” Highlighting ‘collaborative efforts’ as the precursor for research, Arora spoke on the upcoming hub for medical innovations in IIT-Ropar and the MoU signed between PGI, Chandigarh and IIT-Ropar. The effort is to set up a centre of research in medical technology, spread over 10 acres, with equipment worth Rs 10 crore.

The event concluded with the presentation of awards to 37 researchers, based on the H Index which measures both the productivity and citation impact of the publications.

A special couch for blood donors

Dr Suchet Sachdev of the department of transfusion medicine won an award in the innovations category for his patent titled, ‘Blood Donor Couch with Massage of Calf Muscles’.

Care for blood donors, said Dr Sachdev, is an ethical need, and this patent is a step in this direction, a result of his love for his work. The invention, he explained, relates to a blood donor couch or chair, more particularly to a donor couch, integrated with a massage mechanism which provides a facility to relax the blood donor thereby reducing apprehension and providing a diversion from the the trigger of phlebotomy and improve peripheral blood circulation, thereby improving the venous return to the heart. The concept behind the ergonomic design is to incorporate massage of both the right and left calf muscles, which would prevent the pooling of blood and may also help in allaying anxiety associated with the blood donation just before, during and after phlebotomy and also help in mild symptoms like sweating; dizziness.