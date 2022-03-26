PGI resumes normal functioning as outsourced workers call off strike

The PGI functioned as normal on Friday, a day after a last-minute intervention by the Punjab and Haryana High Court led to a proposed one-day strike by the Contract Workers’ Union of the hospital being stayed.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court order, by a bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, on March 24 had restrained the PGI Contract Workers’ Union from proceeding on a strike and from disrupting/disturbing the functioning and the activities of the Institute.

The division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli while issuing the notice on Thursday said, “the operation of the notice dated March 23, 2022, issued by Workers’ Union is stayed. Further, considering the facts and circumstances, PGI Contract Workers’ Union is restrained from proceeding on strike or disrupting/disturbing the functioning of any of the activities of the institute/hospital in any manner.”

The call for the strike has been given by the PGI Contract Workers Union, and others, who are demanding one work-one pay, besides pushing for their long-standing demand of pension benefits.

The PGI Contract Workers’ Union, through written communication to the Director of PGI at 9.30 am on Friday, informed that they had decided to call off the strike proposed for March 25.

On Friday morning, personnel from Chandigarh Police had been deputed at the PGI in numbers, keeping in consideration call for the strike and subsequent court order staying the same. Professor Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson, PGI, said, “After receiving information [from the workers’ union], the normal functioning of the institute was resumed with outsourced workers reporting for duty. Even the timings of registration were increased till 12.30 pm from the routine 10 am on usual days to facilitate the patients.”

The hospital administration said that they had ensured that patients do not face any inconvenience and accordingly all necessary arrangements were made beforehand. “Hence, despite a little confusion in the morning hours till the outsourced workers resumed their duties, no untoward incident was reported and the situation was well under control,” Kumar said.

It was further informed that in all, 2727 patients were examined through the day including — 1763 patients being examined in-person and 964 others reaching out through teleconsultation. This is in addition to the patients examined under emergency and ICU services. In addition, 83 surgeries were performed, including 57 elective surgeries and 26 emergency surgeries till 4 pm on Friday and further surgeries are ongoing as per schedule.