scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

PGI registration time of OPDs extended by hour

The above changes have been introduced taking into consideration the increasing number of patients visiting the various OPDs of PGI. This will decrease the waiting time for patients and streamline the flow of patients. However, emergency services will continue as before.

Chandigarh OPDs, Chandigarh OPDs PGI registration, special clinics, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsRegistration for special clinics in the afternoon will be done from 2 pm to 3 pm.
Listen to this article
PGI registration time of OPDs extended by hour
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The registration time for the general OPD and special clinics in the morning has been extended by one hour. The new timings for registration will be 8 am to 11 am (Monday to Friday) and 8 am to 10:30 am (Saturday). Registration for special clinics in the afternoon will be done from 2 pm to 3 pm.

More from Chandigarh

The above changes have been introduced taking into consideration the increasing number of patients visiting the various OPDs of PGI. This will decrease the waiting time for patients and streamline the flow of patients. However, emergency services will continue as before.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 01:30 IST
Next Story

Victim’s kin, others block traffic, allege murder

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close