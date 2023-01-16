PGI registration time of OPDs extended by hour

Registration for special clinics in the afternoon will be done from 2 pm to 3 pm.

The registration time for the general OPD and special clinics in the morning has been extended by one hour. The new timings for registration will be 8 am to 11 am (Monday to Friday) and 8 am to 10:30 am (Saturday). Registration for special clinics in the afternoon will be done from 2 pm to 3 pm.

The above changes have been introduced taking into consideration the increasing number of patients visiting the various OPDs of PGI. This will decrease the waiting time for patients and streamline the flow of patients. However, emergency services will continue as before.