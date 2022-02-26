PGI recruits 32 kids aged 2 to 6 years for Covovax vaccine trials

In the first week of November, PGI had invited children between the age of two and 17 to volunteer for the second and third phases of trials of Covovax, developed by US-based Novavax.

The vaccine will be produced by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India and PGI is among the 10 institutes across the country contributing to completing the recruitments under the vaccine trial.

The trial is to study the immune response of the vaccine against Covid-19 in children, with 950 children recruited in all sites. Prof Madhu Gupta, the Principal Investigator of the trials at PGI said that the institute has now completed the recruitment, with a total of 32 volunteers recruited in the age group of two to six years.

“When we began the recruitment, there were apprehensions among parents, which is understandable, but over the last two months, we were able to meet our targets, and the fact that the third wave also started, encouraged parents to come forward for this trial to protect their children,” said Dr Gupta.

Across the world, adds Dr Gupta, the vaccine trials have been very successful, with the Pfizer vaccine showing 100 per cent efficacy in adolescents.

The recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine will be the fourth Covid vaccine to undergo clinical trials for children in the country and in the initial stages of the trials, the efficacy of Covovax is about 90 per cent. Two doses of 0.5 ml each are given on day 1 and day 21. “We check for the formation of antibodies before giving the second dose and then another sample is taken after about six months to check the immunogenicity.”

Out of the 32 recruits, all were administered two doses. Nine recruits have completed the fourth visit to PGI, 16 are done with three visits, with the fourth follow-up, starting March onwards.

“There is a follow-up of six months and we are happy that all the children are doing well. Once this follow-up is completed, we will prepare a data analysis report,” Dr Gupta added.

As for the third wave and the number of children infected, Dr Gupta said that the infection was mild, and hospitalisations were also few.

“In my opinion, it is important that children who are at high risk of infection, those with co-morbidities and serious diseases, must be vaccinated so that they can go to school and interact with peers. For others, unless there is a high risk, the vaccine can be optional and not necessary,” said Dr Gupta, adding

that parents were given extensive details about all aspects of the trials.