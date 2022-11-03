A first: PGI records 230 chikungunya cases in October, 164 from Chandigarh

The PGIMER has tested 287 positive cases of chikungunya in this year, with 230 cases in October alone. According to Dr PVM Lakshmi, Professor, Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI, 164 of these cases are from Chandigarh, with the highest number of cases from Khuda Lahora, Dhanas, Nayagaon, Khuda Ali Sher, Burail, Mohali and Sectors 15, 24, 25, 44, 45.

“Both men and women are getting infected and people above 20 years of age are more infected. This is the first time we are witnessing so many cases of chikungunya in Chandigarh, as it is not so common in this region. What we see are mostly explosive outbreaks, as people who have not been infected before may have low immunity. Also, we now have more testing facilities, as compared to earlier, so more cases are being recorded. Chikungunya does not cause high morbidity but there could be complications if a patient has comorbidities, and prevention is very important,” said Dr Lakshmi.

Dr Vikas Bhutani, Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital said that the chikungunya virus is primarily transmitted to a person through the bite of an infected mosquito, mainly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Humans are the primary host of the chikungunya virus during epidemic periods. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on a person who already has the virus. Symptoms usually begin three to seven days after an infected mosquito bite.

The most common symptoms are fever and joint pains. Other symptoms include headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or rash. Most patients feel better within a week. However, joint pain can be severe and disabling and may persist for weeks to months.

“Take rest, lots of fluids, and medications such as acetaminophen or paracetamol to relieve symptoms of fever and joint pain. Do not take aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) until dengue is ruled out to reduce the risk of bleeding. To prevent spread, if you have chikungunya, prevent mosquito bites for the first week of your illness as, during the first week of illness, the circulating chikungunya virus in a patient’s blood can be passed from an infected person to a mosquito through mosquito bites. An infected mosquito can then spread the virus to other people. There is currently no vaccine to prevent or medicine to treat chikungunya virus infection. Protection is only by preventing mosquito bites,” said Dr Bhutani.

Prof Sanjay Jain, Head, Department of Internal Medicine, PGI said that cases of dengue, malaria, chikungunya start in July and continue until November.

The institute is testing around 10 to 15 positive cases daily, most of them adults and the manifestations include fever and a rash in some cases, and patients are also reporting severe joint pains lasting four to six weeks.

“There is no specific drug or vaccine for it, and mortality is rare. In case of symptoms, consult a doctor immediately, get tested, and don’t self-medicate. Wear full-sleeved clothes, make sure your surroundings are clean, and ensure there is no water stagnation in and around your home to prevent disease,” said Prof Jain.